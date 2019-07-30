Pointstate Capital LP Has Decreased Holding in T Mobile Us (TMUS) as Valuation Rose; As Micron Technology (MU) Share Price Declined, Consolidated Investment Group Has Trimmed Position

Pointstate Capital Lp decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 73.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pointstate Capital Lp sold 1.73 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.05% with the market. The hedge fund held 618,834 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.76 million, down from 2.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pointstate Capital Lp who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $81.42. About 2.73 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 32.18% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile/Sprint: thaw loser; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile’s Legere Discusses Proposed Sprint Takeover (Video); 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile-Sprint deal turns tables on SoftBank’s Son; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile USA CDS Widens 28 Bps; 14/03/2018 – T-Mobile and NBC’s KXAS-TV Accelerate 600 MHz Repack; 25/05/2018 – T-Mobile hired lobbying firm linked to former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO says Sprint and T-Mobile have ‘tough hill to climb’ to get merger passed by regulators; 11/05/2018 – Sprint T-Mobile Deal Still Faces Regulatory Challenges (Audio); 08/05/2018 – Business Journals: Exclusive: Sprint’s Claure talks roots, his new role and the role of KC after T-Mobile merger…; 30/04/2018 – Deutsche Telekom’s Leverage to Increase on T-Mobile, Sprint Merger: Moody’s — Market Talk

Consolidated Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 25.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consolidated Investment Group Llc sold 46,325 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 137,584 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.69M, down from 183,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consolidated Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $47.4. About 14.50M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ EPS $2.82; 21/05/2018 – MICRON REPORTS $10B SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 19/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $60; RATING OUTPERFORM; 22/03/2018 – Micron: Memory Production Will Be Affected By Issue At Production Facility — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – Micron Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Micron Technology To ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; 23/04/2018 – MICRON TO REDEEM 5.250% NOTES DUE 2024, 5.625% NOTES DUE 2026; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $54; 19/03/2018 – Micron’s 21% March Rally Sets High Bar for Earnings on Thursday; 23/03/2018 – Citi Research is concerned lower flash memory pricing will hurt Micron’s financial results later this year

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ibm Retirement Fund invested 0.16% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Bartlett Ltd Com holds 1,200 shares. City invested in 100 shares or 0% of the stock. Stoneridge Investment Partners Limited Liability Company holds 0.92% or 75,968 shares in its portfolio. Davenport & Ltd Llc owns 10,683 shares. Regions has invested 0% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). 370,097 were reported by James Inv Rech Incorporated. Frontier invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Advsrs Asset Mgmt Inc has 27,876 shares. Colony Group Inc Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% or 13,135 shares in its portfolio. Utd Asset Strategies Inc invested in 0.05% or 5,000 shares. Hennessy Advsrs holds 0.12% or 63,500 shares in its portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 30,000 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Asset Mgmt One holds 0.12% or 554,486 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated Commercial Bank stated it has 165,557 shares.

Consolidated Investment Group Llc, which manages about $200.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2,300 shares to 6,500 shares, valued at $2.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “China Fortunes Keep Chip Stocks On Wild Ride As Advanced Micro Reports – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Goldman Sachs Is Right: Itâ€™s Time to Buy Micron Stock Again – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Micron Technology: Still Offering Long-Term Value – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Micron (MU) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on March 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: SMH, TSM, TXN, MU – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.56 million for 28.90 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.03 EPS, up 10.75% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $880.09 million for 19.76 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Limited reported 16,900 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtn stated it has 15,674 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Limited invested in 14,936 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Incorporated holds 1.29M shares. Amg Natl Tru Financial Bank has invested 0.09% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). British Columbia Corporation reported 0.03% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Rockshelter Capital Mgmt stated it has 217,343 shares or 5.2% of all its holdings. Corvex Mgmt LP has invested 8.58% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). The France-based Carmignac Gestion has invested 0.73% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Findlay Park Prtnrs Llp has 1.04M shares for 0.66% of their portfolio. Of Vermont invested in 62 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 510,242 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Fred Alger Management reported 1.64 million shares. Mackay Shields Lc holds 25,830 shares. Cna Finance Corp has 42,000 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio.

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – VXF, WP, TSLA, TMUS – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: AT&T vs. T-Mobile – The Motley Fool” published on July 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “T-Mobile News: TMUS Stock Joins S&P 500 Index – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “T-Mobile, Dish agree on divestitures for Sprint merger – CNBC – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq Today: Google-Dish vs. T-Mobile, AT&T and Verizon? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Pointstate Capital Lp, which manages about $10.76B and $5.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 195,183 shares to 419,533 shares, valued at $98.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 349,488 shares in the quarter, for a total of 379,188 shares, and has risen its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI).