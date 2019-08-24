Pointstate Capital LP Has Cut Stake in Boeing Co (Put) (BA) as Shares Declined; Goldentree Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Position in Tim Participacoes S A (TSU) as Share Price Rose

Pointstate Capital Lp decreased its stake in Boeing Co (Put) (BA) by 97.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pointstate Capital Lp sold 233,340 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 6,200 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37 million, down from 239,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pointstate Capital Lp who had been investing in Boeing Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $356.01. About 11.34 million shares traded or 156.85% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/03/2018 – flydubai Selects AstroNova’s ToughWriter® 5 Flight Deck Printer for 75 Boeing 737 MAXs; 15/05/2018 – Adama Technologies Announces Plan to Pursue Contracts With Boeing, Lockheed Martin and Parker Hannifin; 02/04/2018 – BOEING – THROUGH UNIT INTRODUCED NEW MOBILE VERSION OF ITS JDM FLIGHT DATA UPDATE TECHNOLOGY, AND A NEW ALLIANCE WITH BAD ELF; 09/05/2018 – Europeans work to save Iran deal, and business, after Trump pulls out; 19/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Investigation underway as Cuba mourns plane crash; 25/04/2018 – BOEING GLOBAL SERVICES LANDED $5B IN ORDERS IN 1Q 2018; 26/03/2018 – QANTAS MAY CONVERT MORE BOEING 787 ORDERS THIS YEAR: JOYCE; 02/05/2018 – BOEING SEES GOVT ROLE AS CRITICAL TO HUMAN SPACE EXPLORATION; 07/03/2018 – AIR CANADA TO LAUNCH NEW SERVICE TO KAUAI, DOUBLE FREQUENCY OF WESTERN CANADA FLIGHTS TO HAWAII WITH NEW BOEING 737 MAX FLEET; 15/03/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Named a Superior Supplier by Boeing

Goldentree Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Tim Participacoes S A (TSU) by 11.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 252,346 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.87% . The hedge fund held 1.92 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.98 million, down from 2.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Tim Participacoes S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $14.21. About 1.42M shares traded or 44.69% up from the average. TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) has declined 3.60% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TSU News: 06/03/2018 – Brazil’s TIM Participações outlines growth plans, projects margin growth; 16/03/2018 – TIM board members had expected change at top for months; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS OPERATIONAL EXPENDITURES TO GROW BENEATH INFLATION; 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES BRAND USE AGREEMENT WITH TELECOM ITALIA IS VALID UNTIL DECEMBER 2020; 06/03/2018 BRAZILIAN WIRELESS CARRIER TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS 5-7 PCT GROWTH IN SERVICE REVENUE IN 2018; 17/05/2018 – Brazilian carrier TIM Participações to pay Telecom Italia for brand use; 06/04/2018 – TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.: Filing of annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended in December 31, 2017; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS ABOUT 12 BLN REAIS IN CAPEX IN 2018-2020 PERIOD; 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPACOES SA TIMP3.SA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 12 FROM BRL 8.75; RATING REDUCE; 16/03/2018 – MARIO PEREIRA DE ARAUJO, FORMER CHAIRMAN, AS WELL AS BOARD MEMBERS MANOEL HORACIO DA SILVA, ENRICO ZAMPONE, SABRINA VALENZA AND NICOLETTA MONTELLA

Goldentree Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.00 billion and $925.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 11,410 shares to 100,265 shares, valued at $19.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oi S A by 66.29 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 110.01M shares, and has risen its stake in Bausch Health Cos Inc.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 36.93 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Garrison Bradford & has 1,100 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.3% or 34,863 shares. Annex Advisory Service Lc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 2,106 shares. Kingfisher Capital Llc owns 675 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Deutsche Bancshares Ag accumulated 2.27M shares. Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) reported 4,600 shares stake. National Pension Service owns 540,750 shares for 0.79% of their portfolio. S R Schill Assocs invested in 1% or 4,336 shares. Moreover, Jnba has 0.1% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Adage Cap Prtn Grp Lc accumulated 758,217 shares. First Fincl Bank Sioux Falls has invested 0.8% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Boston Limited Liability Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 7,173 shares. Cypress Capital Management Lc invested in 29,839 shares. Moreover, Holt Cap Ltd Company Dba Holt Cap Ptnrs Lp has 0.14% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,300 shares.

Pointstate Capital Lp, which manages about $10.76B and $5.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 161,670 shares to 401,210 shares, valued at $153.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 857,743 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.39 million shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AMZN).

