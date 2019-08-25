Pointstate Capital LP Has Cut Its Stake in Clovis Oncology (CLVS) by $17.86 Million; Discovery (DISCK) Holder Westchester Capital Management Cut Its Holding by $1.87 Million

Westchester Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Discovery Inc. (DISCK) by 33.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Llc sold 74,988 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% . The institutional investor held 150,121 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82 million, down from 225,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Discovery Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.54% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $25.33. About 2.30 million shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.21% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.21% the S&P500.

Pointstate Capital Lp decreased its stake in Clovis Oncology Inc (CLVS) by 79.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pointstate Capital Lp sold 743,964 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.43% . The hedge fund held 193,712 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.81M, down from 937,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pointstate Capital Lp who had been investing in Clovis Oncology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $325.21M market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $5.95. About 1.65 million shares traded. Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) has declined 75.79% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CLVS News: 02/04/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS INC – ASTRAZENECA AND MERCK ARE SEEKING APPROVAL OF LYNPARZA IN JAPAN FOR TREATING PATIENTS WITH BRCA-MUTATED METASTATIC BREAST CANCER; 06/04/2018 – Clovis Oncology: Rubraca Approved in U.S. as Maintenance Treatment of Recurrent Ovarian Cance; 08/05/2018 – LYNPARZA® (olaparib) Tablets Receive EU Approval for the Treatment of Platinum-Sensitive Relapsed Ovarian Cancer; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American; 10/04/2018 – CLOVIS – ALLEGED VIOLATIONS RELATE TO CO’S REGULATORY UPDATE IN NOV 2015 THAT FDA REQUESTED MORE CLINICAL DATA ON EFFICACY, SAFETY OF ROCILETINIB; 29/05/2018 – CLOVIS SAYS EC AUTHORIZES RUBRACA FOR RECURRENT OVARIAN CANCER; 03/04/2018 – Merck, AstraZeneca: EMA Accepts Regulatory Submission for Lynparza in BRCA-Mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer; 15/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA- TRIAL COMPARED LYNPARZA WITH CHEMOTHERAPY FOR PATIENTS WITH GERMLINE BRCA-MUTATED HER2-NEGATIVE METASTATIC BREAST CANCER, MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 15/05/2018 – Capital World Investors Buys 1.2% Position in Clovis Oncology; 08/05/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY INC CLVS.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $74 FROM $73

Pointstate Capital Lp, which manages about $10.76B and $5.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 349,488 shares to 379,188 shares, valued at $20.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 354,424 shares in the quarter, for a total of 412,524 shares, and has risen its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.99, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold CLVS shares while 37 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 48.93 million shares or 4.14% less from 51.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Llc invested in 16,000 shares or 0% of the stock. 30,362 are held by Amer Intll Group. Jane Street Ltd Liability Com holds 0% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) or 44,039 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp (Ca) invested in 600 shares. Putnam Investments Limited invested in 398,275 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 2,500 are owned by Phoenix Invest Adviser Ltd Liability Corp. Boothbay Fund Management invested in 50,053 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Optimum Advisors owns 700 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Lc owns 180,537 shares. Hap Trading Ltd has 16,501 shares. Virtu Financial Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Shell Asset holds 0% or 6,579 shares in its portfolio. State Street Corporation, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3.40M shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) for 13,000 shares. Samlyn Capital Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS).

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $279,576 activity.

Westchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.44 billion and $2.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Blackstone Group L.P. (Put) (NYSE:BX) by 150,100 shares to 425,700 shares, valued at $14.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cbs Corp New (Put) (NYSE:CBS) by 207,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 296,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Madison Square Garden Co New (Put).