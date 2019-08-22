Pointstate Capital LP Has Cut Holding in Marathon Pete (MPC) by $70.13 Million as Valuation Declined; Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Trimmed Its Holding in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by $741,000 as Share Value Rose

Pointstate Capital Lp decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 65.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pointstate Capital Lp sold 1.19 million shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The hedge fund held 626,800 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.51M, down from 1.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pointstate Capital Lp who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $47.08. About 1.75 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 19/04/2018 – INDIA CENBANK DEPUTY ACHARYA SAYS LIKELY TO SHIFT DECISIVELY TO VOTE FOR A BEGINNING OF ‘WITHDRAWAL OF ACCOMMODATION’ IN THE NEXT MPC MEETING IN JUNE; 24/05/2018 – S. AFRICAN RAND HOLDS GAIN AS MPC LEAVES POLICY RATE UNCHANGED; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Purchase Andeavor — Energy Journal; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SAYS POLICY TIGHT ENOUGH TO REIN IN PRICE PRESSURES; 07/03/2018 – POLISH MPC MAY SWIFTLY MOVE TO DISCUSS RATE CUT: GLAPINSKI; 29/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Buy Andeavor for More Than $20 Billion; 29/03/2018 – MPC MUENCHMEYER PETERSEN CAPITAL – CONSTANTIN BAACK HANDS OVER CFO POSITION,CONCENTRATES ON SHIPPING DIVISION ON MANAGEMENT BOARD; 09/05/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corporation, Affiliates Report Stake In Tesoro; 20/03/2018 – PAP CITES POLISH MPC MEMBER GATNAR AS SAYING IN INTERVIEW; 17/04/2018 – Praxair Begins Supplying Hydrogen to Marathon Petroleum’s Louisiana Refinery

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 7,000 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73 million, down from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $221.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $6.12 during the last trading session, reaching $234.23. About 2.64 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 03/05/2018 – Scholarship Program for Native Americans to Create Pipeline of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Professionals in North Dakota; 14/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH IS SAID TO DROP OUT OF BIDDING FOR ENVISION HEALTH – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q EPS $2.87; 17/05/2018 – New Report on Senior Health Shows Rural Health Disparities Persist, Suicide Rates Are Up; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS MOST POSITIVE ON MANAGED CARE SUBSECTOR DUE TO FAVORABLE OUTLOOK; 06/03/2018 – HHS SECRETARY ALEX AZAR COMMENTS ON UNITEDHEALTH GROUP; 16/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Inc expected to post earnings of $2.90 a share – Earnings Preview; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest Diagnostics and UnitedHealthcare Launch Blockchain-Driven Effort to Tackle Care Provider Data Issues; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Operating Cost Ratio 15.4%; 23/04/2018 – Lyfebulb and UnitedHealth Group Announce an Innovation Challenge for Patient Entrepreneurs with Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Destination Wealth Management stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Marathon holds 0.21% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) or 7,726 shares. Alphamark Lc invested in 62,772 shares. 28,414 were accumulated by Aldebaran. British Columbia Inv Corporation has invested 0.09% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). The Washington-based Cornerstone Advisors has invested 0.01% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Fulton Commercial Bank Na reported 7,066 shares. Buckingham Capital Inc invested 0.12% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Heritage Wealth, a Virginia-based fund reported 534 shares. Coldstream Management Inc owns 36,907 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Td Asset Inc holds 0.02% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) or 215,372 shares. Arosa Mgmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 1.76% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Mirae Asset Glob Commerce Ltd has 66,316 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Foundation Resource invested in 5,944 shares. First Republic Inv has invested 0.08% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC).

Pointstate Capital Lp, which manages about $10.76B and $5.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vistra Energy Corp by 526,665 shares to 856,900 shares, valued at $22.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 64,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 943,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Midwest refiners eye boost from Laurel Pipeline bidirectional service – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Introducing Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), The Stock That Dropped 33% In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s (NYSE:MPC) Debt Level Pose A Problem? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Twitter, Skyworks And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From August 2 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc, which manages about $187.68M and $139.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New Relic Inc by 4,700 shares to 61,700 shares, valued at $6.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Asml Holding N V (NASDAQ:ASML) by 3,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Sys invested in 197,238 shares or 0.58% of the stock. 30,182 were accumulated by Churchill Mngmt. Naples Global Advsr Ltd Company has 0.62% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 9,732 shares. Aspen Inv Management reported 823 shares. Hudson Valley Invest Advisors Incorporated Adv stated it has 23,758 shares or 1.42% of all its holdings. Roundview Capital Limited holds 0.65% or 11,026 shares in its portfolio. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv owns 13,206 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Ohio-based Torch Wealth Mgmt Lc has invested 0.17% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Cooperman Leon G reported 86,489 shares. Incline Management Ltd holds 1.13% or 22,711 shares. One Capital Lc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Wms Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.18% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 2,929 shares. 97,192 are held by Oak Ridge Ltd Liability Corp. First Citizens Fincl Bank reported 35,919 shares or 0.99% of all its holdings. Fayez Sarofim And Communications stated it has 0.62% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now The Time To Put UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “National Vision Holdings, Inc. Appoints Heather Cianfrocco to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on July 24, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “AM Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s Senior Unsecured Notes – Business Wire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Healthcare Stocks to Trade: UNH, JNJ and PFE – Investorplace.com” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 EPS, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57B for 15.53 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Wednesday, May 1.