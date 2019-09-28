Pointstate Capital LP Has Cut By $12.05 Million Its Bank Amer (BAC) Holding; LGL Group (LGL)’s Sentiment Is 2.67

LGL Group Inc (LGL) investors sentiment increased to 2.67 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.17, from 2.5 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 8 hedge funds opened new and increased stock positions, while 3 reduced and sold stakes in LGL Group Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 1.14 million shares, up from 1.04 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding LGL Group Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 3 Increased: 5 New Position: 3.

Pointstate Capital Lp decreased Bank Amer Corp (BAC) stake by 80.08% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Pointstate Capital Lp sold 415,600 shares as Bank Amer Corp (BAC)’s stock rose 1.39%. The Pointstate Capital Lp holds 103,400 shares with $3.00M value, down from 519,000 last quarter. Bank Amer Corp now has $273.20B valuation. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $29.35. About 39.87M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/04/2018 – REG-Bank of America Corp 1st Quarter Results; 15/05/2018 – Encompass Health at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Bank of America Sued for Refusing Job to Dreamer Raised in U.S; 21/05/2018 – AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST COLD.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $23.50 FROM $21; 14/05/2018 – The Morning Download: Bank of America Explores Ethics of AI; 03/05/2018 – Penumbra Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 15/05/2018 – Amedisys Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BANK OF AMERICA BAC.N MERRILL LYNCH WEALTH MANAGEMENT (NOT INVESTMENT BANK) HIRES SUSAN AXELROD, FORMER FINRA REGULATOR, AS CHIEF SUPERVISORY OFFICER; 23/03/2018 – A.G. SCHNEIDERMAN REPORTS $42M SETTLEMENT WITH BANK OF AMERICA; 03/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference May 15

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.33B for 10.79 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Bank of America has $37 highest and $2900 lowest target. $32.10’s average target is 9.37% above currents $29.35 stock price. Bank of America had 11 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Wednesday, April 17. The rating was downgraded by Wood to “Market Perform” on Friday, September 6. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, June 18 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, April 17. On Tuesday, July 9 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wood on Friday, July 26. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, September 17 report.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 17.12M were reported by Canada Pension Plan Board. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested 0.76% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Brookstone Capital Management invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Comml Bank Of The West has invested 1.17% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Valley Advisers has 0.13% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Fayez Sarofim And Co invested in 352,614 shares. Moreover, Endeavour Capital Advsr Incorporated has 1.03% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 239,538 shares. Goodwin Daniel L stated it has 0.49% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Fmr Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.94% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 278.81 million shares. Portland Counsel Inc holds 0.16% or 10,800 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 6.54 million shares or 0.84% of all its holdings. Altavista Wealth Inc holds 0.59% or 63,745 shares. Bb&T Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.21 million shares. Kempen Capital Nv has invested 0% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Valmark Advisers has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Pointstate Capital Lp increased Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) stake by 5,700 shares to 8,400 valued at $1.54M in 2019Q2. It also upped Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) stake by 600,804 shares and now owns 607,004 shares. Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) was raised too.

The LGL Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of standard and custom-engineered electronic components in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $48.83 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. It has a 21.7 P/E ratio. The Electronic Components segment offers packaged quartz crystals, oscillator modules, electronic filters, and integrated modules that are used primarily to control the frequency or timing of signals in electronic circuits.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $157,570 activity.

The stock decreased 5.04% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $9.98. About 12,931 shares traded. The LGL Group, Inc. (LGL) has risen 55.54% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.54% the S&P500. Some Historical LGL News: 21/03/2018 LGL GROUP INC – ORDER BACKLOG IMPROVED 11.4% TO $11.7 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 FROM $10.5 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2016; 10/05/2018 – LGL GROUP INC LGL.A – QTRLY NET INCOME OF $0.04 PER SHARE; 21/03/2018 – LGL Group 4Q Loss/Shr 1c; 10/05/2018 – LGL Group 1Q EPS 4c; 20/04/2018 – DJ LGL Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LGL); 10/05/2018 – LGL GROUP INC LGL.A – ORDER BACKLOG IMPROVED 22.2% TO $13.3 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018 FROM $10.9 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017