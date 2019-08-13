Pointstate Capital LP Decreased Its Transportadora De Gas Sur (TGS) Stake by $16.10 Million; Share Price Rose; Pentwater Capital Management LP Decreased Caesars Entmt (CZR) Position by $19.96 Million; Shares Rose

Pointstate Capital Lp decreased its stake in Transportadora De Gas Sur (TGS) by 82.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pointstate Capital Lp sold 1.24 million shares as the company’s stock rose 50.97% . The hedge fund held 255,177 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36 million, down from 1.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pointstate Capital Lp who had been investing in Transportadora De Gas Sur for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.38B market cap company. The stock increased 7.38% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $8.81. About 857,764 shares traded or 22.76% up from the average. Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) has declined 4.93% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TGS News: 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB+’ Ratings On Transportadora de Gas del Peru; 13/03/2018 TRANSPORTADORA DE GAS DEL SUR SA TGS.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 19/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Transportadora de Gas del Sur’s New Notes ‘B+’; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Nova Transportadora do Sudeste SA’s Proposed Debentures Issuance ‘AAA(bra)’; 03/04/2018 – Argentina’s TGS to build Vaca Muerta gas pipeline, conditioning plant; 16/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Transportadora de Gas Internacional’s Proposed Issuance ‘BBB(EXP)’; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B1 To Tgs’s $ 500 Million Proposed Notes; Stable Outlook; 16/04/2018 – FITCH RATES TRANSPORTADORA DE GAS INTERNACIONAL’S PROPOSED; 19/04/2018 – TRANSPORTADORA DE GAS DEL SUR S.A. BEGINS TENDER OFFER FOR ANY; 01/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS TRANSPORTADORA DE GAS DEL PERU AT ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK

Pentwater Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 87.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pentwater Capital Management Lp sold 2.50M shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 350,000 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04 million, down from 2.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pentwater Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $11.56. About 4.84M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 09/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment To Sell Real Estate Assets To Vici Properties — MarketWatch; 10/05/2018 – CORRECT: CAESARS PREPARED TO INVEST WHATEVER IT TAKES IN JAPAN; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Palace Without Gambling?; 10/05/2018 – CAESARS HOPEFUL JAPAN CASINO IMPLEMENTATION BILL PASSES THIS YR; 14/05/2018 – Caesars Hails Sports Betting Decision; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, VICI PROPERTIES REPORT LETTER OF INTENT; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: Resort Will be $200M Non-Gaming, Beach-Front Project; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: Project to Break Ground in 1st Half of 2019; 20/03/2018 – ‘@timseymour is rolling the dice on Caesars Entertainment in his Fast Pitch $CZR

Pointstate Capital Lp, which manages about $10.76B and $5.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 94,617 shares to 114,517 shares, valued at $12.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 10.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.3 per share. TGS’s profit will be $51.50M for 6.67 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.26% negative EPS growth.

Pentwater Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.28 billion and $7.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zuora Inc by 55,000 shares to 200,090 shares, valued at $4.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Airls Group Inc (Put) by 515,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 825,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX).

