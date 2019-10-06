Pointstate Capital LP Decreased Its Jd Com (Call) (JD) Holding; INFRASTRUTTURE WIRELESS ITALIANE SPA AZI (IFSUF) Shorts Down By 45.47%

INFRASTRUTTURE WIRELESS ITALIANE SPA AZI (OTCMKTS:IFSUF) had a decrease of 45.47% in short interest. IFSUF’s SI was 84,900 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 45.47% from 155,700 shares previously. With 1,200 avg volume, 71 days are for INFRASTRUTTURE WIRELESS ITALIANE SPA AZI (OTCMKTS:IFSUF)’s short sellers to cover IFSUF’s short positions. It closed at $10.25 lastly. It is up 0.00% since October 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Pointstate Capital Lp decreased Jd Com Inc (Call) (JD) stake by 98.61% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Pointstate Capital Lp sold 1.98M shares as Jd Com Inc (Call) (JD)’s stock declined 0.96%. The Pointstate Capital Lp holds 27,800 shares with $842,000 value, down from 2.01M last quarter. Jd Com Inc (Call) now has $41.06B valuation. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $28.99. About 7.43M shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 29/03/2018 – HNA GROUP, JD.COM SIGN COOPERATION AGREEMENT; 16/03/2018 – https://t.co/l0RHwJq452’s finance arm is fundraising at a $20 billion valuation https://t.co/XcZADWad7E JD.com cnb.cx/2Gzh1vX; 18/04/2018 – LESHI 300104.SZ SAYS ITS TIANJIN UNIT RECEIVES INVESTMENTS FROM INVESTORS SUCH AS COMPANIES RELATED TO JD.COM, SUNING AND TCL; 17/05/2018 – WALMART – QTRLY ADJ SHR EXCLUDES IMPACT FROM UNREALIZED LOSS OF $0.47 ON EQUITY INVESTMENT IN JD.COM DUE TO CHANGE IN ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES; 22/05/2018 – Zuckerberg Media, JD.com and Glossier to Speak at NRF’s Shop.org 2018 Conference; 18/04/2018 – Tencent, JD.com to join CNY 3 billion LeTV rescue, sources say; 17/05/2018 – WALMART SAYS RECENTLY REACHED AGREEMENTS TO DIVEST BANKING OPERATIONS IN WALMART CANADA AND WALMART CHILE; 16/03/2018 – JD.com’s finance unit aims to raise $1.9 bln, valuation set to double; 08/05/2018 – JD Com Sees 2Q Rev CNY120B-CNY124; 11/05/2018 – Partners Group Adds Black Knight, Exits JD.com: 13F

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. operates in the field of electronic communications infrastructure to host equipment for radio broadcasting, telecommunications, and television and radio signals broadcasting in Italy. The company has market cap of $6.18 billion. The firm constructs and manages civil structures, such as towers, pylons, and poles; and technological systems. It currently has negative earnings. It offers integrated hosting services consisting of tower rental to customers, including physical spaces on its vertical structures, which host the radiating systems for receiving and transmitting radio signals; indoor physical spaces for the installation of customer equipment and the connection of their radiating systems; and access to the electricity networks and technological systems consisting of power supply systems, and air conditioning and/or ventilation systems that ensure the correct operation of customer equipment.

Analysts await JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.12 EPS, up 500.00% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.02 per share. JD’s profit will be $169.97M for 60.40 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by JD.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -47.83% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should JD.com, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:JD) Weak Investment Returns Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” on October 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “These 3 Unloved Tech Stocks Are Finally Recovering – Nasdaq” published on September 11, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Buy JD.com When Markets Start Judging It by Its Performance – Investorplace.com” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “JD.com Counters Pinduoduo in the Social Shopping Market – The Motley Fool” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Chinese Stocks to Watch in October – The Motley Fool” with publication date: October 03, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering JD.com (NASDAQ:JD), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. JD.com has $36.5000 highest and $3100 lowest target. $34.50’s average target is 19.01% above currents $28.99 stock price. JD.com had 10 analyst reports since April 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, August 14, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho.

Pointstate Capital Lp increased Worldpay Inc stake by 19,668 shares to 87,568 valued at $10.73M in 2019Q2. It also upped Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) stake by 1.79M shares and now owns 1.89 million shares. Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) was raised too.