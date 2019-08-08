Pointstate Capital LP Decreased Anthem (Call) (ANTM) Stake as Stock Price Rose; As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Declined, Holder Thompson Investment Management Has Cut Stake

Pointstate Capital Lp decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (Call) (ANTM) by 62.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pointstate Capital Lp sold 36,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 21,800 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.26M, down from 58,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pointstate Capital Lp who had been investing in Anthem Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $287.12. About 294,243 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – Anthem Now Expects 2018 Net Income to Be Greater Than $14.12 Per Share; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Missouri Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 25/04/2018 – Anthem boosted by move away from Obamacare exchanges; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $54 bln; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $53 bln; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – NOW EXPECTS MEDICAL ENROLLMENT TO BE BETWEEN 40.1 MLN – 40.3 MLN FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM – REAFFIRMS FY2018 ADJ NET INCOME TO BE GREATER THAN $15.00/SHARE; 23/05/2018 – ABC6: #BREAKING: #NFL implements standing for Anthem policy, players have option of staying in locker room…; 05/04/2018 – Anthem And Soapbox Present “Doing Good Demands Good Design”; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Disciplined Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna

Thompson Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 5.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc sold 9,985 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 187,288 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.11 million, down from 197,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $228.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $53.28. About 5.69M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.8%; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Doubles Down on Security Innovation and Investment to Protect the Endpoint and Email; 03/05/2018 – IoT Evolution’s IoT Week Kicks Off with Insight on Smart Cities and lloT from Industry Leaders like the Department of Homeland Security, Cisco, Microsoft, the City of Atlanta and Many Others; 06/03/2018 – IDG VENTURES INDIA SAYS CISCO INVESTMENTS INVESTS IN IDG’S THIRD FUND; 10/05/2018 – Cisco Completes Acquisition Of Accompany; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181274: Permira VI L.P. 1; Cisco Systems, Inc; 29/03/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Cisco, Cuts Alphabet; 19/04/2018 – Cisco ACI Is Data Center Solution of Choice for Service Providers Worldwide; 11/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at Cisco — Barrons.com; 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 earnings per share, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.25 billion for 14.83 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

Pointstate Capital Lp, which manages about $10.76B and $5.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 195,183 shares to 419,533 shares, valued at $98.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cibc Retail Bank Usa accumulated 29,440 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Barometer Cap Management Inc owns 201,120 shares or 1.23% of their US portfolio. Shikiar Asset Inc accumulated 90,970 shares. Haverford reported 0.1% stake. Cognios Cap Limited Liability Com has 1.43% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 74,965 shares. Longer Invs has 3.26% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 51,075 shares. Managed Asset Portfolios Ltd Liability Corporation, a Michigan-based fund reported 577,685 shares. 10,135 were accumulated by Birmingham Com Al. Asset One Limited accumulated 0.72% or 2.46 million shares. Hbk Lp invested 0.01% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Liberty Management accumulated 0.48% or 17,729 shares. Credit Agricole S A has invested 1.8% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Nomura Hldg reported 61,702 shares. Plante Moran Fin Advsr Ltd Company holds 0.32% or 18,928 shares.

Thompson Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.99 billion and $522.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alliance Data Sys Corp Com (NYSE:ADS) by 5,754 shares to 46,107 shares, valued at $8.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cigna Corp New Com by 2,856 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,415 shares, and has risen its stake in Ii Vi Inc Com (NASDAQ:IIVI).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 17.76 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.