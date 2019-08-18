Pointstate Capital LP Cut Vmware (VMW) Position by $4.30 Million; Qv Investors Holds Holding in Citigroup (C)

Pointstate Capital Lp decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (VMW) by 68.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pointstate Capital Lp sold 23,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The hedge fund held 11,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00M, down from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pointstate Capital Lp who had been investing in Vmware Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $143.72. About 2.49M shares traded or 81.15% up from the average. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 19/04/2018 – UBER IS SAID TO SELECT VMWARE’S ROWE AS CFO FOR PLANNED ’19 IPO; 23/05/2018 – VMWARE INC – CO, OKTA ANNOUNCED A PARTNERSHIP AND INTEGRATION BETWEEN VMWARE WORKSPACE ONE AND OKTA IDENTITY CLOUD; 15/05/2018 – Diane Greene Joins Advisory Committee for Center on Entrepreneurship and Innovation at the Computer History Museum; 25/04/2018 – Unitrends Launches Aggressively Priced VM Backup Solution Dedicated to VMware Administrators; 19/03/2018 – Sungard Availability Services Brings VMware NSX to Hosted Private Cloud Solution for Dell EMC lnfrastructures; 21/05/2018 – VMware Integrated OpenStack Drives 5G Readiness and Fastest Path to Production OpenStack Deployment for Accelerating Digital Transformation; 12/03/2018 – JERICHO CAPITAL SAYS BELIEVES VMWARE’S POTENTIAL REVERSE MERGER WITH DELL WILL “LEAD TO SIGNIFICANT SHAREHOLDER VALUE DESTRUCTION”; 01/05/2018 – VMware Advances Networking for the Digital Era with the Virtual Cloud Network; 12/05/2018 – Express-Tribune: VMware CFO likely to turn down Uber finance chief job; 30/04/2018 – MICHAEL DELL REFUSES TO COMMENT ON VMWARE STRATEGIC OPTIONS

Qv Investors Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 2.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qv Investors Inc bought 13,004 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 620,417 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.60M, up from 607,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qv Investors Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $143.41B market cap company. The stock increased 3.52% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $63.48. About 16.38M shares traded or 20.28% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP – QTRLY NET INCOME INCREASE DRIVEN BY HIGHER REVENUES, LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE, PARTIALLY OFFSET BY HIGHER EXPENSES AND COST OF CREDIT; 27/03/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS LP CQP.A : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $39 FROM $37; 09/04/2018 – Ghana Lenders Seek Extended Capital Demand Deadline, Says Citi; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CHAIRMAN O’NEILL SAYS CONSIDERED OPTIONS INCLUDE HAVING CEO MIKE CORBAT ALSO BE CHAIRMAN; 22/03/2018 – NASPERS – BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH, CITIGROUP AND MORGAN STANLEY APPOINTED JOINT GLOBAL-COORDINATORS AND JOINT BOOK-RUNNERS TO MANAGE TRANSACTION; 30/04/2018 – Latin Bond Sales Drop 8% in 2018, Citi Leads; 07/03/2018 – Revised Time for Independence Realty Trust’s Presentation at Citi 2018 Global Property CEO Conference; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace Asia Adds Citigroup, Exits UBS, Cuts Amazon: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Concho at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 15; 22/03/2018 – JUST IN: Citigroup sets restrictions on gun sales by business partners – New York Times

More notable recent VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Google Cloud and VMware Extend Strategic Partnership – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Does VMWare Stock Have More Room to Run? – Investorplace.com” published on May 14, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Pre-Open Movers 08/15: (PVTL) (JCP) (WMT) Higher; (BGG) (TPR) (CSCO) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Analysts boost VMware targets after earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on March 01, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “StreetInsider Deal Watch 08/16 – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Analysts await VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.15 EPS, down 2.54% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.18 per share. VMW’s profit will be $470.59M for 31.24 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by VMware, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.66% EPS growth.

Pointstate Capital Lp, which manages about $10.76B and $5.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 98,782 shares to 153,510 shares, valued at $77.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp Del (Call) (NYSE:CNC) by 70,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold VMW shares while 130 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 70.43 million shares or 0.01% more from 70.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Columbia Asset Mngmt, Michigan-based fund reported 3,495 shares. Fulton Savings Bank Na reported 1,223 shares. Old Second Bank Of Aurora has 250 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Whittier Of Nevada Incorporated holds 0.01% or 450 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management invested 0.03% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Incorporated accumulated 3.72% or 170,202 shares. 5,276 are owned by Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Limited. 47,782 are held by United Capital Advisers Limited Liability. 6,340 were reported by Etrade Capital Mgmt Lc. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 96,061 shares. Cobblestone Advisors Lc New York reported 3,550 shares. Essex Invest Mngmt Company Limited Liability holds 13,620 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability reported 10,468 shares. Joel Isaacson & Ltd holds 0.11% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 4,017 shares. Meritage Portfolio holds 65,781 shares.

Qv Investors Inc, which manages about $701.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 47,200 shares to 283,891 shares, valued at $22.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 69,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 137,535 shares, and cut its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 108,968 were reported by Hgk Asset Management. Rnc Capital Mngmt Lc holds 535,776 shares or 2.32% of its portfolio. Estabrook Capital owns 212,671 shares. 1.00 million are held by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Company holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 2.92M shares. Mariner Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 89,657 shares. Carnegie Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested in 0.24% or 55,389 shares. Davis owns 38,085 shares or 1.39% of their US portfolio. Jnba Financial Advsr, a Minnesota-based fund reported 1,043 shares. 15,385 were accumulated by Zuckerman Investment Group Limited. Alyeska Invest LP stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moore Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership has 110,000 shares. Pictet & Cie (Europe) Sa reported 25,443 shares. Country Trust Bankshares invested 0% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Salzhauer Michael holds 0.45% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 14,743 shares.