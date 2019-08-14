Pointstate Capital LP Cut Its Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Stake by $17.86 Million; Mondelez Inter (MDLZ) Shareholder Rbo & Co Trimmed Stake as Stock Price Rose

Pointstate Capital Lp decreased its stake in Clovis Oncology Inc (CLVS) by 79.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pointstate Capital Lp sold 743,964 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.43% . The hedge fund held 193,712 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.81 million, down from 937,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pointstate Capital Lp who had been investing in Clovis Oncology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $300.06M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.51% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $5.49. About 3.80 million shares traded or 53.77% up from the average. Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) has declined 75.79% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CLVS News: 08/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: EU Approves Lynparza Tablets for Relapsed Ovarian Cancer; 23/03/2018 – EU MEDICINES AGENCY RECOMMENDS APPROVAL OF CLOVIS ONCOLOGY CLVS.O OVARIAN CANCER DRUG RUBRACA; 06/04/2018 – $CLVS Clovis Oncology gets FDA approval of Rucaparib as maintenance therapy for women with recurrent ovarian cancer (ARIEL3); 06/04/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY-IN ADDITION TO GRANTING RUBRACA APPROVAL FDA CONVERTED APPROVAL OF INITIAL TREATMENT INDICATION FROM ACCELERATED TO REGULAR APPROVAL; 06/04/2018 – Clovis Oncology: FDA Converted Approval of the Initial Treatment Indication From Accelerated to Regular Approval; 08/03/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY REPORTS NOTICE OF ALLOWANCE FOR RUCAPARIB HIGH; 23/03/2018 – CHMP RECOMMENDS CONDITIONAL MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR RUBRACA; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 16/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – LYNPARZA TRIAL MET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL; 15/05/2018 – Redmile Group LLC Exits Position in Clovis Oncology

Rbo & Co Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez Inter (MDLZ) by 23.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbo & Co Llc sold 65,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 213,498 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.66 million, down from 279,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbo & Co Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Inter for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $53.28. About 4.04 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Mondelez International Inc Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDLZ); 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL TO BUY TATE’S BAKE SHOP FOR APPROX. $500M; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT SPEAKS ON CALL; 30/04/2018 – #MyOreoCreation Contest Finalist Flavor Submissions Hit Shelves Nationwide For Fans To Try And Vote On; 17/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez International to Acquire Tate’s Bake Shop; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Operating Margin 18.1%; 03/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Mondelez $Benchmark; 2Y, 5Y, 10Y, 30Y; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez CEO Dirk Van de Put 2017 Total Compensation $42.4M

