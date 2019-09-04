Pointstate Capital LP Cut Its Caesars Entmt (CZR) Position as Valuation Rose; Freestone Capital Holdings Has Lowered Abbott Labs (ABT) Stake by $986,789

Pointstate Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 26.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pointstate Capital Lp sold 58,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 162,900 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42M, down from 221,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pointstate Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $11.33. About 29,353 shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 05/04/2018 – Japan advances casino resort bill but more delays seen likely; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, VICI PROPERTIES REPORT LETTER OF INTENT; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY NET INCOME WAS $2 BLN, DRIVEN BY TAX BENEFIT OF $2.03 BLN RELATING TO U.S. TAX REFORM; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – QTRLY SAME-STORE REVENUES REMAINED FLAT YEAR-OVER-YEAR AT $1.96 BLN; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment, VICI Properties Announce Letter of Intent for Asset Sale, Lease Amendments; 22/03/2018 – Oracle Recognizes HR Pioneers in Annual Awards; 25/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – $200 MLN NON-GAMING, BEACH-FRONT PROJECT IS SET TO BREAK GROUND IN FIRST HALF 2019; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT HAS REPRICED ITS $1.50B TERM LOAN; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY TO BRING A NEW HARRAH’S-BRANDED FACILITY TO NORTHERN CALIFORNIA; 30/05/2018 – UNITE HERE estimates strike could cost over $300 million for Caesars Entertainment and MGM Resorts in Las Vegas

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 31.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc sold 12,491 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 26,836 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15M, down from 39,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $147.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $84.06. About 4.05 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/04/2018 – Abbott’s quarterly profit, sales beat Street estimates; 06/03/2018 U.S. FDA SAYS EXPANDED APPROVAL OF A HEART VALVE TO INCLUDE A SIZE SMALL ENOUGH TO BE USED IN NEWBORN PEDIATRIC PATIENTS TO TREAT HEART DEFECTS; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: THERE IS STILL CONCERN ABOUT EXPLOSIVE DEVICES; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT GETS FDA OK FOR XIENCE SIERRA HEART STENT; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: SUSPECT MAY HAVE INTENDED TO COMMIT SUICIDE; 29/03/2018 – ABBOTT INITIATES GUIDE-HF CLINICAL TRIAL USING CARDIOMEMS; 31/05/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – LAUNCH OF ITS AFINION 2 ANALYZER IN U.S; 11/03/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS HEARTMATE 3 STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT AT TWO YEARS; 20/04/2018 – Mercer County: FRIENDS, NATURE CENTER TO HOST RECEPTION FOR `EXPLORING THE ABBOTT MARSHLANDS’ EXHIBIT

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 25.02 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

