Pointstate Capital LP Boosted Union Pacific (UNP) Holding; Nuveen Quality Preferred Income Fund 2 (JPS) Has 0.79 Sentiment

Nuveen Quality Preferred Income Fund 2 (JPS) investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.31, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 41 investment managers increased or opened new holdings, while 52 sold and decreased equity positions in Nuveen Quality Preferred Income Fund 2. The investment managers in our database now hold: 16.12 million shares, down from 18.92 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Nuveen Quality Preferred Income Fund 2 in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 23 Reduced: 29 Increased: 26 New Position: 15.

Pointstate Capital Lp increased Union Pacific Corp (UNP) stake by 5759.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pointstate Capital Lp acquired 483,808 shares as Union Pacific Corp (UNP)’s stock rose 2.90%. The Pointstate Capital Lp holds 492,208 shares with $82.30 million value, up from 8,400 last quarter. Union Pacific Corp now has $118.48 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $169.57. About 1.42M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Somerset Trust Com, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 349 shares. Boltwood Cap Mngmt invested in 5,133 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Citadel Limited Co has invested 0.02% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Peloton Wealth Strategists invested in 1% or 8,600 shares. Hartline Investment has 26,956 shares for 1.18% of their portfolio. Bp Public Limited holds 0.49% or 76,000 shares in its portfolio. Stonebridge Cap Advsr Limited Liability stated it has 7,520 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Pettyjohn Wood & White reported 10,228 shares. Smith Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 51,960 shares. Investors reported 11.39M shares. 101,540 are held by Mariner Ltd Liability Company. Virtu Financial Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 2,743 shares in its portfolio. State Bank Of The West has invested 0.26% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Essex Services Inc invested in 0.78% or 15,381 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 1,260 shares.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Union Pacific Corporation’s (NYSE:UNP) ROE Of 34% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Union Pacific Could Face More Headwinds – Seeking Alpha” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU), Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) – Barge Movement Resumes On Mississippi, But Remains Sluggish – Benzinga” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Union Pacific had 12 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of UNP in report on Monday, July 8 with “Underweight” rating. Citigroup maintained the shares of UNP in report on Thursday, April 4 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Monday, April 22. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, June 13 by Barclays Capital. Loop Capital Markets downgraded Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) on Tuesday, March 19 to “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 12 by Deutsche Bank.

Pointstate Capital Lp decreased Transportadora De Gas Sur (NYSE:TGS) stake by 1.24 million shares to 255,177 valued at $3.36 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Boeing Co (Put) (NYSE:BA) stake by 233,340 shares and now owns 6,200 shares. Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) was reduced too.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The company has market cap of $1.98 billion. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. holds 1.08% of its portfolio in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund for 381,698 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Llc owns 1.06 million shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc Tx has 0.44% invested in the company for 168,411 shares. The Texas-based Oxbow Advisors Llc has invested 0.42% in the stock. Burney Co, a Virginia-based fund reported 221,113 shares.

The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.72. About 591,504 shares traded or 36.88% up from the average. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (JPS) has declined 0.75% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.18% the S&P500.