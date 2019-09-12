Pointstate Capital LP Boosted Its Position in Boeing Co (BA) by $218.69 Million as Valuation Declined; Southwest Gas Holdings (SWX) Holder Ledyard National Bank Has Boosted Its Position

Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (SWX) by 13.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ledyard National Bank bought 6,226 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.95% . The institutional investor held 52,121 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.67M, up from 45,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ledyard National Bank who had been investing in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $91.17. About 261,738 shares traded or 24.13% up from the average. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) has risen 16.22% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SWX News: 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 04/25/2018 04:19 PM; 02/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas Co – 04/02/2018 05:30 PM; 28/03/2018 – Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. Analyst Day: Wednesday, April 4, 2018, 12:00 noon – 3:30 p.m. Eastern; 07/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST GAS HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED OPERATING REVENUE $754.3 MLN VS $654.7 MLN; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 04/05/2018 03:50 PM; 07/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST GAS SEES FY CAPEX $670M; 26/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 04/26/2018 05:23 PM; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 04/04/2018 02:09 PM; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 04/04/2018 09:13 AM; 07/05/2018 – SWX SEES FY OPER INCOME RELATIVELY UNCHANGED, MODESTLY HIGHER

Pointstate Capital Lp increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 9690.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pointstate Capital Lp bought 600,804 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 607,004 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $220.96M, up from 6,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pointstate Capital Lp who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.64% or $13.45 during the last trading session, reaching $382.94. About 8.41 million shares traded or 85.96% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 05/03/2018 – Boeing faces new petition for union at South Carolina plant; 10/04/2018 – Boeing-Embraer Deal Buoyed as Brazil Minister Sees `Marriage’; 10/05/2018 – Washington has said Boeing licenses to sell aircraft to Iran would be revoked; 15/05/2018 – Boeing Found Harmed by Airbus Aid, Exposing EU to U.S. Sanctions; 25/04/2018 – BOEING – FULL YEAR CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE IS INCREASED TO BETWEEN $14.30 AND $14.50 ON PERFORMANCE; 18/05/2018 – IAG CEO SAYS NOT EXPECTING TO HAVE TO MAKE AN ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING NORWEGIAN IN THE COMING WEEKS AND MONTHS; 04/04/2018 – Airlines, Not Boeing, Will Feel China Tariff Threat First — Heard on the Street; 08/05/2018 – U.S. Revoking Iran Aviation Licenses Would Hit Boeing and Airbus Deals; 18/05/2018 – WISH-TV: #BREAKING: Cuban media say a Boeing 737 operated by state airline Cubana has crashed on takeoff from Jose Marti Int…; 08/05/2018 – Boeing, Lufthansa Group Complete Order for Four 777 Airplanes

Ledyard National Bank, which manages about $747.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) by 13,875 shares to 37,077 shares, valued at $1.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 24 investors sold SWX shares while 69 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 44.24 million shares or 2.36% more from 43.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Pointstate Capital Lp, which manages about $10.76B and $4.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 29,000 shares to 4,300 shares, valued at $8.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

