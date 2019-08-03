Pointstate Capital LP Boosted Centene Del (Call) (CNC) Holding; Oak Ridge Investments Upped Incyte Com (INCY) Holding By $402,480

Oak Ridge Investments Llc increased Incyte Corp Com (INCY) stake by 13.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oak Ridge Investments Llc acquired 4,680 shares as Incyte Corp Com (INCY)’s stock rose 7.62%. The Oak Ridge Investments Llc holds 39,075 shares with $3.36 million value, up from 34,395 last quarter. Incyte Corp Com now has $17.95 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.63% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $83.47. About 967,909 shares traded. Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) has risen 23.83% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.83% the S&P500. Some Historical INCY News: 16/05/2018 – Genosco/Yuhan Announce Results from Phase 1/2 Study of YH25448, a 3rd-Generation EGFR-TKI, in Advanced NSCLC to be Presented at; 27/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC – TAGRISSO RECEIVES POSITIVE EU CHMP OPINION FOR 1ST-LINE TREATMENT OF EGFR-MUTATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP – BASED ON RESULTS, AND AT RECOMMENDATION OF EDMC, PHASE 3 STUDY WILL BE STOPPED; 30/04/2018 – $BMY gives up on its own IDOi from $800M Flexus acquisition Two Ph3 trials just terminated; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio Completes Recruitment Into First Stage of Phase Il NSCLC Trial With Selective AXL Inhibitor Bemcentinib Combined With KEYTRUDA®; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH METASTATIC MELANOMA; 23/04/2018 – $INCY $LLY FDA AdCom votes 10-Yes 5-No on whether the benefit-risk profile adequate to support approval of baricitinib 2 mg; 24/04/2018 – MIRATI THERAPEUTICS – SITRAVATINIB BEING EVALUATED IN PHASE 2 STUDY IN COMBINATION WITH NIVOLUMAB HAS BEEN WELL-TOLERATED; 08/05/2018 – NEON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FIRST PATIENT TREATED IN CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING PERSONAL CANCER VACCINE NEO-PV-01 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) AND CHEMOTHERAPY

Pointstate Capital Lp increased Centene Corp Del (Call) (CNC) stake by 236.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pointstate Capital Lp acquired 70,300 shares as Centene Corp Del (Call) (CNC)'s stock rose 4.75%. The Pointstate Capital Lp holds 100,000 shares with $5.31M value, up from 29,700 last quarter. Centene Corp Del (Call) now has $21.08B valuation. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $50.97. About 4.53 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Oak Ridge Investments Llc decreased Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (NYSE:UNH) stake by 1,588 shares to 97,192 valued at $24.03M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Globus Med Inc Cl A (NYSE:GMED) stake by 116,369 shares and now owns 599,974 shares. Bottomline Technolgies Inc (NASDAQ:EPAY) was reduced too.

Among 9 analysts covering Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Incyte Corp had 17 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, July 31 by Nomura. As per Friday, May 3, the company rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital. As per Thursday, February 14, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. The rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy” on Monday, February 25. Morgan Stanley maintained Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) on Wednesday, July 31 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Piper Jaffray. The firm has “Hold” rating by Oppenheimer given on Thursday, February 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.94, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold INCY shares while 101 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 188.70 million shares or 0.25% more from 188.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Intl Gp Llp stated it has 0% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). 23,344 were reported by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. Van Eck Assoc holds 0.09% or 218,684 shares in its portfolio. Platinum Invest Mgmt Limited stated it has 28,706 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 520,536 shares. Nomura Incorporated owns 3,704 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Ohio-based Fifth Third National Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Gulf Int State Bank (Uk) Limited holds 0.07% or 46,007 shares. Barometer Capital Management Inc has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). 240,464 were accumulated by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems. Gsa Cap Llp invested 0.12% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Hbk Investments Limited Partnership holds 19,700 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Eqis Cap Management invested 0.03% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Enterprise Fincl Svcs Corp accumulated 1,481 shares. Massachusetts Communications Ma has 103,342 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Centene Corp had 15 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital maintained Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) rating on Friday, March 22. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $71 target. The stock of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 24. Citigroup upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $6900 target in Friday, May 10 report. The stock of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, March 29 by Credit Suisse.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity. The insider BLUME JESSICA L. bought 2,850 shares worth $151,022.