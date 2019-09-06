Points Intl LTD (PCOM) Stock Price Declined While Hillsdale Investment Management Has Lifted Its Holding; As Chevron (CVX) Stock Value Rose, Broderick Brian C Lifted Holding

Broderick Brian C increased its stake in Chevron (CVX) by 89.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broderick Brian C bought 14,673 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 31,136 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.84 million, up from 16,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broderick Brian C who had been investing in Chevron for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $223.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $117.64. About 5.20M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS EXECUTIVE TEAM IN VENEZUELA REMAINS IN PLACE; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $153 FROM $138; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO SEES OIL ‘RANGE-BOUND’ NEAR CURRENT PRICES FOR 2018; 24/05/2018 – Sea-Land Chemical Company and Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP Expand Distribution Relationship to Include Normal Alpha Olefins; 07/05/2018 – TCO and KPO plan maintenance at Tengiz and Karachaganak oilfields for Aug-Oct 2018; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – ABOUT 55% VOTES CAST AT ANNUAL MEET VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON METHANE EMISSIONS; 29/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/29/2018 04:03 PM; 12/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 28/03/2018 – Chevron Announces New First Source Lubrication Marketer Lube; 19/04/2018 – DJ Chevron Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVX)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Points Intl Ltd (PCOM) by 20.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc bought 71,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.36% . The institutional investor held 414,400 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.57 million, up from 343,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Points Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $150.28M market cap company. It closed at $11.04 lastly. It is down 18.21% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.21% the S&P500. Some Historical PCOM News: 08/03/2018 – Points International: Financial Chief Michael D’Amico to Retire April 2; 08/03/2018 – POINTS INTERNATIONAL LTD – 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE BETWEEN 20% AND 40% OVER 2017; 08/03/2018 – Points International 4Q Rev $87.7M; 08/03/2018 – POINTS INTERNATIONAL LTD – 2018 GROSS PROFIT IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE BETWEEN 10% AND 20% OVER 2017; 08/03/2018 – Points International Backs 2018 Gross Profit as Up 10%-20%; 08/03/2018 – POINTS INTERNATIONAL LTD – MICHAEL D’AMICO, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER WILL BE RETIRING FROM HIS POSITION; 08/03/2018 – Points International: Erick Georgiou to Succeed D’Amico; 11/05/2018 – POINTS INTERNATIONAL LTD PTS.TO : ASCENDIANT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $15 FROM $14; 04/05/2018 – Penderfund Capital Buys 1.6% Position in Points International; 03/04/2018 – Points International Engages Liolios to Lead New Strategic Investor Relations Program

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $1.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lancaster Colony Corp (NASDAQ:LANC) by 10,700 shares to 3,200 shares, valued at $501,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEMKT:IMO) by 477,270 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,120 shares, and cut its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold PCOM shares while 16 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 6.91 million shares or 4.08% more from 6.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.16M were accumulated by Pembroke Mgmt Ltd. Ajo Lp holds 299,027 shares. Systematic Financial Mgmt LP owns 0.02% invested in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) for 44,150 shares. Commercial Bank Of Mellon holds 40,857 shares. Wedge Capital Mngmt L LP Nc owns 0.02% invested in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) for 109,544 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM). The Massachusetts-based Fmr Limited Co has invested 0% in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM). Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Com has invested 3.88% in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM). Hillsdale Investment Management stated it has 0.51% of its portfolio in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM). Boston Prtn has 100,164 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wellington Mgmt Gru Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 30,000 shares. Tower Research Capital Ltd (Trc) has invested 0% in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM). Td Asset Management Inc owns 148,916 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) for 10,800 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM).

Broderick Brian C, which manages about $279.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) by 11,271 shares to 54,343 shares, valued at $4.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

