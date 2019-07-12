Points Intl LTD (PCOM) Market Valuation Rose While Ancora Advisors Has Lowered Stake by $831,896; Peapack Gladstone Financial Has Boosted Its Danaher (DHR) Stake by $2.60 Million; Market Value Rose

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Danaher Corp (DHR) by 38.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought 19,689 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 71,112 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.39M, up from 51,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp who had been investing in Danaher Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $142.71. About 2.28 million shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 27.64% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 19/04/2018 – Danaher 1Q Operating Cash Flow $828.9M; 04/05/2018 – OC OERLIKON PREPARING LISTING FOR ITS DRIVE SYSTEMS BUSINESS; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.45; 07/03/2018 – Danaher: Better-Than-Expected Results in Life Sciences, Diagnostics Platforms; 09/03/2018 – DANAHER TO BUY INTEGRATED DNA TECHNOLOGIES; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.07-Adj EPS $1.10; 09/03/2018 – Danaher Sees Integrated DNA Deal Closing in Mid-2018; 19/04/2018 – Danaher 1Q Adj EPS 99c; 26/04/2018 – eMaint CMMS takes top honors in Plant Engineering and Uptime Magazine awards; 09/03/2018 – PE Hub: Danaher claims victory for Summit’s Integrated DNA in $2 bln deal

Ancora Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Points Intl Ltd (PCOM) by 28.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancora Advisors Llc sold 63,992 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.27% with the market. The hedge fund held 163,504 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20 million, down from 227,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancora Advisors Llc who had been investing in Points Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $153.14 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11. About 76,707 shares traded. Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) has risen 2.37% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical PCOM News: 08/03/2018 – POINTS INTERNATIONAL LTD – ERICK GEORGIOU TAKES OVER AS CFO, EFFECTIVE APRIL 2, 2018; 24/04/2018 – POINTS SAYS LAUNCHED A LONG-TERM PARTNERSHIP WITH EMIRATES SKYWARDS; 04/05/2018 – Penderfund Capital Buys 1.6% Position in Points International; 10/05/2018 – POINTS INTERNATIONAL LTD – EXPECT FY GROSS PROFIT TO INCREASE BETWEEN 10% AND 20% COMPARED TO $47.0 MLN IN 2017; 11/05/2018 – POINTS INTERNATIONAL LTD PTS.TO : ASCENDIANT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $15 FROM $14; 08/03/2018 – POINTS INTERNATIONAL LTD – 2018 GROSS PROFIT IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE BETWEEN 10% AND 20% OVER 2017; 08/03/2018 – POINTS INTERNATIONAL LTD – 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE BETWEEN 20% AND 40% OVER 2017; 11/05/2018 – Points International Announces Results of Annual General Meeting; 08/03/2018 Points International 4Q EPS 8c; 08/03/2018 – Points International Backs 2018 Gross Profit as Up 10%-20%

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Camarda Financial Advisors Limited invested in 0.01% or 24 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.73% or 127,658 shares in its portfolio. Atwood Palmer stated it has 0% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Page Arthur B holds 3.78% or 34,290 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Services has invested 0.11% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Bb&T Limited Liability reported 168,520 shares. 4.64M were accumulated by Findlay Park Limited Liability Partnership. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board accumulated 1.8% or 667,605 shares. Dorsey Wright & Associate has invested 1.02% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Johnson Financial Group reported 9,065 shares. 499,908 were reported by Axa. Retirement Of Alabama reported 292,563 shares stake. Capital Inc Ok has invested 0.55% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Ma reported 11,179 shares. Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Lc invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp, which manages about $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO) by 23,809 shares to 204,155 shares, valued at $52.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 1,734 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,199 shares, and cut its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC).

Ancora Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.12B and $2.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lyondellbasell Industr Shs (NYSE:LYB) by 19,715 shares to 59,626 shares, valued at $5.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pimco Etf Tr (STPZ) by 7,288 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,724 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).