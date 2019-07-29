Points International (PCOM) Position Held by Ajo Lp; As Wynn Resorts LTD (WYNN) Market Value Declined, Putnam Investments Has Trimmed Its Position by $371,161

Ajo Lp increased its stake in Points International (PCOM) by 15.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ajo Lp bought 39,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 299,027 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.02M, up from 259,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ajo Lp who had been investing in Points International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $166.09 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.83. About 19,219 shares traded. Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) has risen 2.37% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical PCOM News: 03/04/2018 – Points International Engages Liolios to Lead New Strategic Investor Relations Program; 08/03/2018 Points International 4Q EPS 8c; 08/03/2018 – POINTS INTERNATIONAL LTD – D’AMICO WILL REMAIN WITH COMPANY THROUGH END OF YEAR; 08/03/2018 – Points International: Financial Chief Michael D’Amico to Retire April 2; 08/03/2018 – POINTS INTERNATIONAL LTD – MICHAEL D’AMICO, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER WILL BE RETIRING FROM HIS POSITION; 08/03/2018 – POINTS INTERNATIONAL LTD – ERICK GEORGIOU TAKES OVER AS CFO, EFFECTIVE APRIL 2, 2018; 10/05/2018 – POINTS INTERNATIONAL LTD – EXPECT FY GROSS PROFIT TO INCREASE BETWEEN 10% AND 20% COMPARED TO $47.0 MLN IN 2017; 08/03/2018 – POINTS INTERNATIONAL LTD – 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE BETWEEN 20% AND 40% OVER 2017; 24/04/2018 – POINTS SAYS LAUNCHED A LONG-TERM PARTNERSHIP WITH EMIRATES SKYWARDS; 08/03/2018 – Points International 4Q Rev $87.7M

Putnam Investments Llc decreased its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) by 3.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Investments Llc sold 3,119 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 75,363 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.99 million, down from 78,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Investments Llc who had been investing in Wynn Resorts Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $138.01. About 368,494 shares traded. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has declined 34.64% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.07% the S&P500. Some Historical WYNN News: 02/05/2018 – ELAINE WYNN SAYS ASTOUNDED BY THE COMPANY’S STATEMENT; 15/05/2018 – MAVERICK EXITED ANDV, STZ, WYNN, WP, SABR IN 1Q: 13F; 10/05/2018 – WYNN RESORTS: ‘LASER FOCUSED’ ON REMAKING WYNN FOR FUTURE; 22/03/2018 – WYNN RESORTS LTD WYNN.O – THE SALES, COMBINED WITH PREVIOUS SALES BY STEVE WYNN, EFFECTIVELY ELIMINATE HIS OWNERSHIP IN WYNN RESORTS; 18/05/2018 – Pole Through Picasso Punctures Wynn’s Comeback as Art Dealer; 23/03/2018 – Galaxy Entertainment to Buy 4.9% Stake in Wynn Resorts From Deutsche Bank Securities; 09/04/2018 – Travel Agent Mag: MGM Resorts May Be Looking to Buy Wynn Resorts; 24/04/2018 – WYNN MACAU 1Q IFRS NET $227.05M; 14/05/2018 – NEW YORK STATE COMPTROLLER DINAPOLI URGES WYNN RESORTS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE FOR PROPOSAL REQUESTING REPORT ON WYNN’S POLITICAL CONTRIBUTIONS – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – Elaine Wynn Seeks to Overhaul Wynn Resorts Board–Update

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 45 investors sold WYNN shares while 125 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 79.45 million shares or 3.75% more from 76.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ww Asset Mngmt holds 7,088 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Walleye Trading invested in 0.01% or 12,233 shares. 47,297 were accumulated by Metropolitan Life Insur Company Ny. Blackrock stated it has 6.19 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Valley Natl Advisers has 0% invested in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). The Germany-based Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.11% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Hrt Financial Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.1% or 5,676 shares. Jane Street Grp Ltd stated it has 0.06% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Moreover, Mackay Shields Limited Co has 0.01% invested in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) for 14,282 shares. Chevy Chase Tru holds 84,831 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can holds 42,465 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.02% or 12,779 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) for 67 shares. Moreover, Howe Rusling Incorporated has 0% invested in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) for 85 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Com reported 0% stake.

More notable recent Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/01/2019: WYNN,TTM,JMU,COTY – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Wynn Resorts (WYNN) PT Raised to $165 at Jefferies on Model Roll – StreetInsider.com” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Buy Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Stock Ahead of Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Wynn Resorts, Rite Aid, and Acacia Communications Jumped Today – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Encore Boston Harbor Is Off to a Strong Start – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $2.35 million activity.

Putnam Investments Llc, which manages about $89.35B and $42.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 34,149 shares to 3.20 million shares, valued at $207.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 148,108 shares in the quarter, for a total of 166,867 shares, and has risen its stake in First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR).

Analysts await Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.42 earnings per share, down 7.19% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.53 per share. WYNN’s profit will be $152.88M for 24.30 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.61 actual earnings per share reported by Wynn Resorts, Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.80% negative EPS growth.

Ajo Lp, which manages about $24.49B and $19.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Momo Inc by 34,558 shares to 6,868 shares, valued at $263,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in National Bank Hldgs (NYSE:NBHC) by 52,062 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,634 shares, and cut its stake in Usana Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold PCOM shares while 16 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 6.91 million shares or 4.08% more from 6.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Globeflex Capital Limited Partnership, a California-based fund reported 53,769 shares. Gluskin Sheff & stated it has 11,454 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Com holds 812,134 shares. Boston Partners invested 0% in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM). 13,342 are owned by Trexquant Investment Lp. 12,329 were accumulated by Susquehanna Intll Grp Incorporated Llp. Clarivest Asset Management Limited Com has invested 0.01% in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM). Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 40,857 shares. Ancora Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.09% in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM). Fmr Llc reported 569,358 shares stake. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM). Systematic Fin Mgmt Lp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM). Oppenheimer Asset invested 0% of its portfolio in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM). Shell Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.01% or 33,543 shares. Td Asset Mngmt invested in 148,916 shares or 0% of the stock.