Points International Ltd. (PCOM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPB)

Both Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) and Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPB) are Internet Information Providers companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Points International Ltd. 12 0.42 N/A 0.51 23.43 Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. 13 0.46 N/A -0.48 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Points International Ltd. and Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Points International Ltd. and Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Points International Ltd. 0.00% 18.6% 6.4% Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Points International Ltd. and Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.6% and 0.8% respectively. 6.3% are Points International Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 94.55% of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Points International Ltd. 1.19% 14.9% -7.36% 14.9% -18.21% 19.98% Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. -3.95% -41.15% 20.6% -44.95% 0% -36.61%

For the past year Points International Ltd. had bullish trend while Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Points International Ltd. beats Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc.

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers various white label or private branded e-commerce services, including online sale of loyalty currency direct to program members in order for the members to top-up their accounts to reach a redemption threshold or as a gift for friends and family members; and the online transfer of pre-existing loyalty currency from one member into another memberÂ’s account, primarily a family member or friend, as another means of enabling that other member to accumulate sufficient miles or points to reach a redemption threshold. It also operates Points Loyalty Wallet, a set of platform capabilities accessible through application program interfaces that enable loyalty programs, merchants, and other businesses to embed balance tracking and loyalty commerce transactions into their product offerings, and allow users to track, manage, and access multiple loyalty rewards programs. In addition, the company operates PointsHound.com that enables loyalty program members to earn loyalty points for staying in their favorite hotels and also to earn bonus rewards in the form of airline miles; and Points Travel, an e-commerce platform that helps loyalty programs enhance their revenues from hotel sales. Points International Ltd. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.