Points International Ltd. (PCOM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cardlytics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) and Cardlytics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Internet Information Providers. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Points International Ltd. 12 0.44 N/A 0.51 23.43 Cardlytics Inc. 21 4.29 N/A -1.85 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Points International Ltd. and Cardlytics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Points International Ltd. and Cardlytics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Points International Ltd. 0.00% 18.6% 6.4% Cardlytics Inc. 0.00% -84% -27.2%

Liquidity

Points International Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. On the competitive side is, Cardlytics Inc. which has a 2.4 Current Ratio and a 2.4 Quick Ratio. Cardlytics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Points International Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Points International Ltd. and Cardlytics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Points International Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Cardlytics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 61.29% for Points International Ltd. with consensus price target of $20. Competitively Cardlytics Inc. has an average price target of $33.33, with potential upside of 4.88%. The information presented earlier suggests that Points International Ltd. looks more robust than Cardlytics Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0.6% of Points International Ltd. shares and 77% of Cardlytics Inc. shares. Points International Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 6.3%. Competitively, Cardlytics Inc. has 5.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Points International Ltd. 1.19% 14.9% -7.36% 14.9% -18.21% 19.98% Cardlytics Inc. -4.57% -0.39% 81.93% 63.69% 58.04% 162.23%

For the past year Points International Ltd. was less bullish than Cardlytics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Points International Ltd. beats Cardlytics Inc.

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers various white label or private branded e-commerce services, including online sale of loyalty currency direct to program members in order for the members to top-up their accounts to reach a redemption threshold or as a gift for friends and family members; and the online transfer of pre-existing loyalty currency from one member into another memberÂ’s account, primarily a family member or friend, as another means of enabling that other member to accumulate sufficient miles or points to reach a redemption threshold. It also operates Points Loyalty Wallet, a set of platform capabilities accessible through application program interfaces that enable loyalty programs, merchants, and other businesses to embed balance tracking and loyalty commerce transactions into their product offerings, and allow users to track, manage, and access multiple loyalty rewards programs. In addition, the company operates PointsHound.com that enables loyalty program members to earn loyalty points for staying in their favorite hotels and also to earn bonus rewards in the form of airline miles; and Points Travel, an e-commerce platform that helps loyalty programs enhance their revenues from hotel sales. Points International Ltd. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Cardlytics, Inc. operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels. It also provides solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.