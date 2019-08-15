Points International LTD (PCOM) Share Price Declined While Systematic Financial Management LP Cut by $407,290 Its Holding; C M Bidwell & Associates LTD Has Increased Facebook (FB) Stake by $831,660

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 2178.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd bought 5,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 5,240 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $873,000, up from 230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $512.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.64% or $8.74 during the last trading session, reaching $179.71. About 18.90M shares traded or 12.33% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/05/2018 – Germany acts to tame Facebook; 20/03/2018 – Facebook is worth more in the market than J.P. Morgan and Goldman Sachs combined:; 02/05/2018 – jason miller: Sources: Facebook Has Fired Multiple Employees for Snooping on Users; 20/03/2018 – Facebook’s Double-Edged Sword — Barron’s Blog; 14/04/2018 – Facebook board member Reed Hastings says companies like Facebook are trying to ‘grow up quickly’; 30/04/2018 – Facebook, Inc. vs Skky LLC | FWD Entered | 04/30/2018; 09/05/2018 – Ex-Facebook exec Chamath Palihapitiya on data leaks: ‘What do you expect? It was free’; 19/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-‘Socially responsible’ investors reassess Facebook ownership; 24/05/2018 – Facebook will ask users outside of Europe to review their privacy settings, too. Via @KurtWagner8:; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cambridge Analytica shuts down after data scandal

Systematic Financial Management Lp decreased its stake in Points International Ltd. (PCOM) by 41.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Systematic Financial Management Lp sold 31,330 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.36% . The institutional investor held 44,150 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $593,000, down from 75,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Systematic Financial Management Lp who had been investing in Points International Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $168.41M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.78% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $12.24. About 49,974 shares traded. Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) has declined 18.21% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.21% the S&P500. Some Historical PCOM News: 08/03/2018 Points International 4Q EPS 8c; 11/05/2018 – Points International Announces Results of Annual General Meeting; 03/04/2018 – Points International Engages Liolios to Lead New Strategic Investor Relations Program; 10/05/2018 – POINTS INTERNATIONAL LTD – EXPECT FY GROSS PROFIT TO INCREASE BETWEEN 10% AND 20% COMPARED TO $47.0 MLN IN 2017; 08/03/2018 – POINTS INTERNATIONAL LTD – 2018 GROSS PROFIT IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE BETWEEN 10% AND 20% OVER 2017; 08/03/2018 – POINTS INTERNATIONAL LTD – MICHAEL D’AMICO, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER WILL BE RETIRING FROM HIS POSITION; 10/05/2018 – Points International 1Q EPS 16c; 08/03/2018 – POINTS INTERNATIONAL LTD – ERICK GEORGIOU TAKES OVER AS CFO, EFFECTIVE APRIL 2, 2018; 24/04/2018 – POINTS SAYS LAUNCHED A LONG-TERM PARTNERSHIP WITH EMIRATES SKYWARDS; 08/03/2018 – Points International 4Q Rev $87.7M

Systematic Financial Management Lp, which manages about $14.04B and $2.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 34,440 shares to 1.12M shares, valued at $20.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lam Research Corp. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 10,943 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,223 shares, and has risen its stake in Churchill Downs Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold PCOM shares while 16 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 6.91 million shares or 4.08% more from 6.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM). Ancora Advisors Ltd stated it has 0.09% in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM). Rice Hall James & Associate Llc holds 0.33% or 761,327 shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Co reported 0% stake. Pembroke Management, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 1.16M shares. Intact Invest Mngmt invested in 0.07% or 117,000 shares. New Jersey-based Systematic Fincl Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System reported 0% stake. Glenmede Trust Company Na owns 2,167 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership has 28,613 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 29,566 were reported by Morgan Stanley. Geode Lc stated it has 84,424 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag accumulated 38,570 shares. Td Asset Mgmt Inc, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 148,916 shares. Susquehanna International Grp Llp invested in 0% or 12,329 shares.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd, which manages about $447.15 million and $100.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 5,815 shares to 470 shares, valued at $29,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 348 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

