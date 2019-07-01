Points International Ltd. (PCOM) Reaches $10.55 After 3.00% Down Move; GANFENG LITHIUM CO LTD ORDINARY SHARES (GNENF) Shorts Up By 660%

The stock of Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 14.62% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $10.55. About 427,804 shares traded or 501.96% up from the average. Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) has risen 2.37% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical PCOM News: 03/04/2018 – Points International Engages Liolios to Lead New Strategic Investor Relations Program; 08/03/2018 – Points International 4Q Rev $87.7M; 24/04/2018 – POINTS SAYS LAUNCHED A LONG-TERM PARTNERSHIP WITH EMIRATES SKYWARDS; 10/05/2018 – POINTS INTERNATIONAL LTD – EXPECT FY GROSS PROFIT TO INCREASE BETWEEN 10% AND 20% COMPARED TO $47.0 MLN IN 2017; 08/03/2018 – POINTS INTERNATIONAL LTD – MICHAEL D’AMICO, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER WILL BE RETIRING FROM HIS POSITION; 10/05/2018 – Points International 1Q Rev $89.1M; 04/05/2018 – Penderfund Capital Buys 1.6% Position in Points International; 08/03/2018 – POINTS INTERNATIONAL LTD – 2018 GROSS PROFIT IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE BETWEEN 10% AND 20% OVER 2017; 08/03/2018 – Points International: Erick Georgiou to Succeed D’Amico; 08/03/2018 – POINTS INTERNATIONAL LTD – ERICK GEORGIOU TAKES OVER AS CFO, EFFECTIVE APRIL 2, 2018The move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $147.93M company. It was reported on Jul, 1 by Barchart.com. We have $10.23 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:PCOM worth $4.44 million less.

More notable recent Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Home Chef leverages Points’ Loyalty Commerce Platform to Power New Incentive Offering – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Parallax Health Sciences, Inc. Provides First Half 2019 Shareholder Update – Nasdaq” published on June 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Points International Reports First Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:PCOM – GlobeNewswire” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Points Named 9th Best Workplace In Canada – GlobeNewswire” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Points International Announces New Board Nominees Nasdaq:PCOM – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold Points International Ltd. shares while 16 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 6.91 million shares or 4.08% more from 6.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 28,613 shares in its portfolio. Systematic Management L P invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Com owns 0% invested in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) for 58 shares. Fiera Corp holds 0.01% or 222,280 shares in its portfolio. Shell Asset Management stated it has 33,543 shares. Blackrock Incorporated holds 62,698 shares. The New York-based Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM). Wellington Management Gru Limited Liability Partnership reported 30,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada owns 25,642 shares. Moreover, Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) for 10,800 shares. Ancora Advisors Ltd Company holds 163,504 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Fmr invested in 569,358 shares or 0% of the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates Limited Liability Com has 761,327 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM). Deutsche Bancshares Ag invested in 0% or 38,570 shares.

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $147.93 million. The firm offers various white label or private branded e-commerce services, including online sale of loyalty currency direct to program members in order for the members to top-up their accounts to reach a redemption threshold or as a gift for friends and family members; and the online transfer of pre-existing loyalty currency from one member into another memberÂ’s account, primarily a family member or friend, as another means of enabling that other member to accumulate sufficient miles or points to reach a redemption threshold. It has a 21.09 P/E ratio. It also operates Points Loyalty Wallet, a set of platform capabilities accessible through application program interfaces that enable loyalty programs, merchants, and other businesses to embed balance tracking and loyalty commerce transactions into their product offerings, and allow users to track, manage, and access multiple loyalty rewards programs.