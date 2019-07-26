Points International Ltd. (PCOM) and Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Comparison side by side

As Internet Information Providers companies, Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) and Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Points International Ltd. 12 0.43 N/A 0.54 23.16 Travelzoo 15 1.40 N/A 0.43 47.98

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Travelzoo has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Points International Ltd. Business that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Points International Ltd.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Travelzoo.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Points International Ltd. and Travelzoo.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Points International Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Travelzoo 0.00% 23.8% 8.5%

Volatility & Risk

Points International Ltd. is 10.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.1. From a competition point of view, Travelzoo has a 1.18 beta which is 18.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Points International Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Travelzoo are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Analyst Recommendations

Points International Ltd. and Travelzoo Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Points International Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Travelzoo 0 0 0 0.00

$20 is Points International Ltd.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 69.92%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0.6% of Points International Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 32% of Travelzoo are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 6.3% of Points International Ltd. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Travelzoo’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Points International Ltd. -1.42% 6.64% 15.27% 3.21% 2.37% 25.8% Travelzoo 4.55% 45.74% 20.37% 127% 40.68% 110.38%

For the past year Points International Ltd. has weaker performance than Travelzoo

Summary

Travelzoo beats Points International Ltd. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers various white label or private branded e-commerce services, including online sale of loyalty currency direct to program members in order for the members to top-up their accounts to reach a redemption threshold or as a gift for friends and family members; and the online transfer of pre-existing loyalty currency from one member into another memberÂ’s account, primarily a family member or friend, as another means of enabling that other member to accumulate sufficient miles or points to reach a redemption threshold. It also operates Points Loyalty Wallet, a set of platform capabilities accessible through application program interfaces that enable loyalty programs, merchants, and other businesses to embed balance tracking and loyalty commerce transactions into their product offerings, and allow users to track, manage, and access multiple loyalty rewards programs. In addition, the company operates PointsHound.com that enables loyalty program members to earn loyalty points for staying in their favorite hotels and also to earn bonus rewards in the form of airline miles; and Points Travel, an e-commerce platform that helps loyalty programs enhance their revenues from hotel sales. Points International Ltd. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Travelzoo Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. The companyÂ’s publications and products include Travelzoo Websites, such as travelzoo.com, travelzoo.ca, travelzoo.co.uk, travelzoo.de, travelzoo.es, travelzoo.fr, cn.travelzoo.com, travelzoo.co.jp, travelzoo.com.au, travelzoo.com.hk, travelzoo.com.tw, and others; Travelzoo iPhone and Android applications; Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and Newsflash, e-mail alert services. It also operates SuperSearch, a pay-per-click travel search tool; the Travelzoo Network, a network of third-party Websites that list travel deals published by the company; Fly.com, a travel search engine that enables users to find the prices on flights from various airlines and online travel agencies; and Local Deals and Getaway services, which allow its subscribers to purchase vouchers for deals from local businesses, including spas, hotels, and restaurants through the Travelzoo Website. The company serves airlines, hotels, cruise lines, vacations packagers, tour operators, destinations, car rental companies, travel agents, theater and performing arts groups, restaurants, spas, and activity companies. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, New York.