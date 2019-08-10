Points International Ltd. (PCOM) and Synacor Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNC) Comparing side by side

Both Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) and Synacor Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNC) are Internet Information Providers companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Points International Ltd. 12 0.45 N/A 0.51 23.43 Synacor Inc. 2 0.38 N/A -0.19 0.00

Demonstrates Points International Ltd. and Synacor Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Points International Ltd. and Synacor Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Points International Ltd. 0.00% 18.6% 6.4% Synacor Inc. 0.00% -14.5% -8.2%

Risk & Volatility

Points International Ltd.’s volatility measures that it’s 2.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.02 beta. Synacor Inc. on the other hand, has 0.06 beta which makes it 94.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.2 and 1.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Points International Ltd. Its rival Synacor Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. Points International Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Synacor Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Points International Ltd. and Synacor Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Points International Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Synacor Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Points International Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 56.86% and an $20 consensus target price. Competitively Synacor Inc. has a consensus target price of $1.93, with potential upside of 41.91%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Points International Ltd. is looking more favorable than Synacor Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Points International Ltd. and Synacor Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.6% and 44.1% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 6.3% of Points International Ltd.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.3% of Synacor Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Points International Ltd. 1.19% 14.9% -7.36% 14.9% -18.21% 19.98% Synacor Inc. -2.67% -3.31% -1.35% -20.22% -18.89% -1.35%

For the past year Points International Ltd. had bullish trend while Synacor Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 10 of the 10 factors Points International Ltd. beats Synacor Inc.

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers various white label or private branded e-commerce services, including online sale of loyalty currency direct to program members in order for the members to top-up their accounts to reach a redemption threshold or as a gift for friends and family members; and the online transfer of pre-existing loyalty currency from one member into another memberÂ’s account, primarily a family member or friend, as another means of enabling that other member to accumulate sufficient miles or points to reach a redemption threshold. It also operates Points Loyalty Wallet, a set of platform capabilities accessible through application program interfaces that enable loyalty programs, merchants, and other businesses to embed balance tracking and loyalty commerce transactions into their product offerings, and allow users to track, manage, and access multiple loyalty rewards programs. In addition, the company operates PointsHound.com that enables loyalty program members to earn loyalty points for staying in their favorite hotels and also to earn bonus rewards in the form of airline miles; and Points Travel, an e-commerce platform that helps loyalty programs enhance their revenues from hotel sales. Points International Ltd. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Synacor, Inc. operates as a technology development, multiplatform services, and revenue partner for video, Internet, and communications providers; and device manufacturers, governments, and enterprises. It enables its customers to provide their consumers engaging, multiscreen experiences with products that require scale, and actionable data and implementation. The company, through its managed portals and advertising solutions, enables its customers to earn revenue by monetizing media among their consumers. It also offers recurring and fee-based revenue solutions, including End-to-End Advanced Video Services that enable customers to provide their consumers with TV everywhere and multiscreen over the top services; Cloud ID Authentication that offers home-based auto-authentication and social login, which enhances the consumer experience by reducing login failures; Search & Discovery Metadata Platform, which helps consumers find their desired content; and Email/Collaboration Services that include white-label hosting, security, and migration. The company was formerly known as CKMP, Inc. and changed its name to Synacor, Inc. in July 2001. Synacor, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.