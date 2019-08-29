Points International Ltd. (PCOM) and Live Ventures Incorporated (NASDAQ:LIVE) Contrasting side by side

Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) and Live Ventures Incorporated (NASDAQ:LIVE), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Internet Information Providers. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Points International Ltd. 12 0.39 N/A 0.51 23.43 Live Ventures Incorporated 7 0.06 N/A 1.31 4.57

Table 1 highlights Points International Ltd. and Live Ventures Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Live Ventures Incorporated appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Points International Ltd. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Points International Ltd.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Live Ventures Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Points International Ltd. 0.00% 18.6% 6.4% Live Ventures Incorporated 0.00% 10.2% 3%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.02 beta indicates that Points International Ltd. is 2.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Live Ventures Incorporated’s 0.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Points International Ltd. is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.2. The Current Ratio of rival Live Ventures Incorporated is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.6. Live Ventures Incorporated is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Points International Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Points International Ltd. and Live Ventures Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Points International Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Live Ventures Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 82.98% for Points International Ltd. with average target price of $20.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Points International Ltd. and Live Ventures Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 0.6% and 4.1% respectively. 6.3% are Points International Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 82.4% of Live Ventures Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Points International Ltd. 1.19% 14.9% -7.36% 14.9% -18.21% 19.98% Live Ventures Incorporated -10.66% -16.46% -22.6% -21.08% -53.39% -10.86%

For the past year Points International Ltd. has 19.98% stronger performance while Live Ventures Incorporated has -10.86% weaker performance.

Summary

Points International Ltd. beats Live Ventures Incorporated on 9 of the 11 factors.

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers various white label or private branded e-commerce services, including online sale of loyalty currency direct to program members in order for the members to top-up their accounts to reach a redemption threshold or as a gift for friends and family members; and the online transfer of pre-existing loyalty currency from one member into another memberÂ’s account, primarily a family member or friend, as another means of enabling that other member to accumulate sufficient miles or points to reach a redemption threshold. It also operates Points Loyalty Wallet, a set of platform capabilities accessible through application program interfaces that enable loyalty programs, merchants, and other businesses to embed balance tracking and loyalty commerce transactions into their product offerings, and allow users to track, manage, and access multiple loyalty rewards programs. In addition, the company operates PointsHound.com that enables loyalty program members to earn loyalty points for staying in their favorite hotels and also to earn bonus rewards in the form of airline miles; and Points Travel, an e-commerce platform that helps loyalty programs enhance their revenues from hotel sales. Points International Ltd. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.