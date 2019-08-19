Pointer Telocation LTD Shs (PNTR) Shareholder Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings LTD Cut Stake by $1.95 Million; Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) Holder Sandler Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake by $1.66 Million

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Pointer Telocation Ltd Shs (PNTR) by 27.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd sold 130,164 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.38% . The institutional investor held 342,124 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.35 million, down from 472,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Pointer Telocation Ltd Shs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.40 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.6. About 2,275 shares traded. Pointer Telocation Ltd. (NASDAQ:PNTR) has risen 32.45% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PNTR News: 22/05/2018 – DBSI INVESTMENTS LTD REPORTS 18.5 PCT STAKE IN POINTER TELOCATION LTD AS OF MAY 21, 2018 – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – DBSI INVESTMENTS LTD – HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 27.4 PCT STAKE IN POINTER TELOCATION LTD AS OF APRIL 9, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Pointer Telocation 1Q EBITDA $3.3M; 15/05/2018 Pointer Telocation Reports Record Revenues for the First Quarter of 2018; 15/05/2018 – Pointer Telocation 1Q EPS 21c; 15/05/2018 – Pointer Telocation 1Q Rev $20.88M

Sandler Capital Management decreased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) by 14.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandler Capital Management sold 26,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% . The hedge fund held 161,484 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.26M, down from 187,884 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandler Capital Management who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $70.35. About 509,219 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 47.51% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 19/04/2018 – Live Nation Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 20/04/2018 – DJ Live Nation Entertainment Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LYV); 26/03/2018 – All Aboard The Rock & Roll Express! 3 Doors Down And Collective Soul To Co-Headline Tour With Special Guest Soul Asylum; 07/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 18, 2018; 19/03/2018 – Cars.com Announces Sachin Gadhvi as Vice President of Growth Marketing; 07/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Lineup For Opening Nights Of Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series; 01/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Investors to the June 18, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 26/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Live; 16/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc; 30/05/2018 – LIVE NATION BUYS PREMIER TX CONCERT PROMOTER, FESTIVAL

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 37 investors sold LYV shares while 108 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 145.57 million shares or 3.65% more from 140.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Three Peaks Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 31,886 shares. Us Retail Bank De holds 0% or 8,126 shares in its portfolio. Loomis Sayles And Limited Partnership holds 0.06% or 504,698 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 11,493 shares in its portfolio. 4,747 were reported by Magnetar Fin Ltd Co. Ftb owns 743 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Victory Capital has 1.88 million shares. Comerica Bancorp stated it has 89,282 shares. Citigroup has invested 0% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Ems Capital LP holds 3.48% or 729,167 shares. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Aus owns 300 shares. 8,358 are held by Cibc Asset Mgmt. Kentucky-based Farmers Fincl Bank has invested 0% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Veritable Limited Partnership owns 22,847 shares. Covey Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 11,000 shares.

Analysts await Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.85 EPS, up 21.43% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.7 per share. LYV’s profit will be $181.18M for 20.69 P/E if the $0.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 107.32% EPS growth.

Sandler Capital Management, which manages about $3.75 billion and $1.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 38,970 shares to 64,536 shares, valued at $17.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc (NYSE:BOOT) by 190,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 343,509 shares, and has risen its stake in Brighthouse Finl Inc (Put).

More notable recent Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Live Nation (NYSE: LYV) signs deal for Graystone Quarry amphitheater in Williamson County – Nashville Business Journal” on February 07, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Live Nation (LYV) to acquire controlling interest in OCESA Entretenimiento – StreetInsider.com” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Live Nation Entertainment: The Price Is Much Too Exaggerated – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Conagra Brands, Inc. (CAG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Live Nation Entertainment Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

More notable recent Pointer Telocation Ltd. (NASDAQ:PNTR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 15, 2019 – Benzinga” on May 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What’s in the Offing for Skyworks (SWKS) in Q3 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Nissan India Selects Pointer as Part of Their Connected Car Solution – PR Newswire” on December 18, 2017. More interesting news about Pointer Telocation Ltd. (NASDAQ:PNTR) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Pointer Telocation Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – PRNewswire” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 03/14/2019: SMSI,MDB,IDSY – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 14, 2019.