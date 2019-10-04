Pointer Telocation Ltd. (PNTR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:HEAR)

Both Pointer Telocation Ltd. (NASDAQ:PNTR) and Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:HEAR) compete on a level playing field in the Communication Equipment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pointer Telocation Ltd. 15 0.00 6.65M 0.70 22.07 Turtle Beach Corporation 10 0.65 13.05M 2.07 5.02

Demonstrates Pointer Telocation Ltd. and Turtle Beach Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Turtle Beach Corporation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pointer Telocation Ltd. Company that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Pointer Telocation Ltd. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Pointer Telocation Ltd. and Turtle Beach Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pointer Telocation Ltd. 45,268,890.40% 8.8% 6.4% Turtle Beach Corporation 133,983,572.90% 139.9% 31.4%

Risk and Volatility

Pointer Telocation Ltd.’s volatility measures that it’s 49.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.51 beta. Turtle Beach Corporation’s 27.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.27 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Pointer Telocation Ltd. are 1.9 and 1.5 respectively. Its competitor Turtle Beach Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Turtle Beach Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Pointer Telocation Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Pointer Telocation Ltd. and Turtle Beach Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pointer Telocation Ltd. 0 1 0 2.00 Turtle Beach Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Pointer Telocation Ltd. has a -1.70% downside potential and an average target price of $15. Competitively the average target price of Turtle Beach Corporation is $26, which is potential 138.53% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Turtle Beach Corporation appears more favorable than Pointer Telocation Ltd., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 68% of Pointer Telocation Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 62.2% of Turtle Beach Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 18% of Pointer Telocation Ltd. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 7.3% of Turtle Beach Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pointer Telocation Ltd. 2.73% 1.18% 1.38% 14.47% 32.45% 27% Turtle Beach Corporation -0.57% -10.51% -2.35% -28.44% -60.91% -27.19%

For the past year Pointer Telocation Ltd. had bullish trend while Turtle Beach Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Turtle Beach Corporation beats on 11 of the 15 factors Pointer Telocation Ltd.

Pointer Telocation Ltd. provides mobile resource management (MRM) products and services for the automotive, insurance industries, and other mobile tracking markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Cellocator, MRM, and Roadside Assistance (RSA). The Cellocator segment designs, develops, and manufactures MRM products comprising asset tracking; fleet management; and stolen vehicle retrieval (SVR) products consisting of remote monitoring and control solutions, such as installation in vehicles, command and control center products, and communication infrastructure products. The MRM segment offers asset tracking, fleet management, and SVR services. The RSA segment provides roadside assistance services, such as towing services, temporary vehicle replacement services, and mobile automobile repair services, as well as vehicle body work and replacement parts installation services; and emergency home repair and other services, such as household plumbing repair services for insurance companies, including installation, water damage repair, and replacement of water heaters. The company was formerly known as Nexus Telocation Systems Ltd. and changed its name to Pointer Telocation Ltd. in January 2006. Pointer Telocation Ltd. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rosh Haayin, Israel.

Turtle Beach Corporation, an audio technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets a range of products under the Turtle Beach and HyperSound brands in the North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company offers headset products for use across various platforms, including video game and entertainment consoles, handheld consoles, personal computers, tablets, and mobile devices. It also provides audio products for commercial and consumer devices, as well as for listeners with hearing loss. The company was formerly known as Parametric Sound Corporation and changed its name to Turtle Beach Corporation in May 2014. Turtle Beach Corporation was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.