Pointer Telocation Ltd. (PNTR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Pointer Telocation Ltd. (NASDAQ:PNTR) and Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN). The two are both Communication Equipment companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pointer Telocation Ltd. 15 1.68 N/A 0.70 22.07 Knowles Corporation 17 2.14 N/A 0.52 39.06

In table 1 we can see Pointer Telocation Ltd. and Knowles Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Knowles Corporation is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Pointer Telocation Ltd. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Pointer Telocation Ltd. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Pointer Telocation Ltd. and Knowles Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pointer Telocation Ltd. 0.00% 8.8% 6.4% Knowles Corporation 0.00% 5.8% 4.3%

Risk & Volatility

Pointer Telocation Ltd.’s 0.51 beta indicates that its volatility is 49.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Knowles Corporation has a 1.28 beta which is 28.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Pointer Telocation Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.9 and 1.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Knowles Corporation are 2.7 and 1.5 respectively. Knowles Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Pointer Telocation Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Pointer Telocation Ltd. and Knowles Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pointer Telocation Ltd. 0 1 0 2.00 Knowles Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Pointer Telocation Ltd.’s upside potential is 29.00% at a $19.75 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 68% of Pointer Telocation Ltd. shares and 0% of Knowles Corporation shares. 18% are Pointer Telocation Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.4% of Knowles Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pointer Telocation Ltd. 2.73% 1.18% 1.38% 14.47% 32.45% 27% Knowles Corporation 11.87% 10.84% 9.7% 33.27% 16.49% 52.89%

For the past year Pointer Telocation Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than Knowles Corporation.

Summary

Knowles Corporation beats Pointer Telocation Ltd. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Pointer Telocation Ltd. provides mobile resource management (MRM) products and services for the automotive, insurance industries, and other mobile tracking markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Cellocator, MRM, and Roadside Assistance (RSA). The Cellocator segment designs, develops, and manufactures MRM products comprising asset tracking; fleet management; and stolen vehicle retrieval (SVR) products consisting of remote monitoring and control solutions, such as installation in vehicles, command and control center products, and communication infrastructure products. The MRM segment offers asset tracking, fleet management, and SVR services. The RSA segment provides roadside assistance services, such as towing services, temporary vehicle replacement services, and mobile automobile repair services, as well as vehicle body work and replacement parts installation services; and emergency home repair and other services, such as household plumbing repair services for insurance companies, including installation, water damage repair, and replacement of water heaters. The company was formerly known as Nexus Telocation Systems Ltd. and changed its name to Pointer Telocation Ltd. in January 2006. Pointer Telocation Ltd. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rosh Haayin, Israel.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and specialty component solutions to the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, military, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Consumer Electronics and Specialty Components. The Mobile Consumer Electronics segment designs and manufactures acoustic products, including microphones and audio processing technologies for use in mobile handsets, wearables, and other consumer electronic devices. This segment also offers analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, smart microphones, software, ultrasonic sensors, and acoustic processors. The Specialty Components segment designs and manufactures electronic components used in medical and life science applications; and solutions and components used in communications infrastructure and various other markets. This segment also provides transducer products used primarily in hearing aid applications in the commercial audiology markets; oscillator products primarily for the telecom infrastructure market; and capacitor products used in various applications, such as radio, radar, satellite, power supplies, transceivers, and medical implants for the defense, aerospace, telecommunication, and life sciences markets. The company sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers; and to its contract manufacturers and suppliers, as well as through distributors. Knowles Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Itasca, Illinois.