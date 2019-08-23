Pointer Telocation Ltd. (PNTR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Pointer Telocation Ltd. (NASDAQ:PNTR) and Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL). The two are both Communication Equipment companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pointer Telocation Ltd. 15 1.56 N/A 0.70 22.07 Comtech Telecommunications Corp. 25 0.97 N/A 0.62 48.08

Demonstrates Pointer Telocation Ltd. and Comtech Telecommunications Corp. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Pointer Telocation Ltd. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Pointer Telocation Ltd. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Comtech Telecommunications Corp., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Pointer Telocation Ltd. and Comtech Telecommunications Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pointer Telocation Ltd. 0.00% 8.8% 6.4% Comtech Telecommunications Corp. 0.00% 5.1% 3%

Risk and Volatility

Pointer Telocation Ltd. has a 0.51 beta, while its volatility is 49.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Comtech Telecommunications Corp.’s 46.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.46 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Pointer Telocation Ltd. is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.5. The Current Ratio of rival Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.3. Pointer Telocation Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Comtech Telecommunications Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Pointer Telocation Ltd. and Comtech Telecommunications Corp. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pointer Telocation Ltd. 0 1 0 2.00 Comtech Telecommunications Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

$19.75 is Pointer Telocation Ltd.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 39.08%. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. on the other hand boasts of a $38 consensus target price and a 42.32% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. seems more appealing than Pointer Telocation Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 68% of Pointer Telocation Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 88% of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. are owned by institutional investors. 18% are Pointer Telocation Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of Comtech Telecommunications Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pointer Telocation Ltd. 2.73% 1.18% 1.38% 14.47% 32.45% 27% Comtech Telecommunications Corp. 5.01% 4.24% 27.73% 19.18% -9.9% 22.27%

For the past year Pointer Telocation Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than Comtech Telecommunications Corp.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Pointer Telocation Ltd. beats Comtech Telecommunications Corp.

Pointer Telocation Ltd. provides mobile resource management (MRM) products and services for the automotive, insurance industries, and other mobile tracking markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Cellocator, MRM, and Roadside Assistance (RSA). The Cellocator segment designs, develops, and manufactures MRM products comprising asset tracking; fleet management; and stolen vehicle retrieval (SVR) products consisting of remote monitoring and control solutions, such as installation in vehicles, command and control center products, and communication infrastructure products. The MRM segment offers asset tracking, fleet management, and SVR services. The RSA segment provides roadside assistance services, such as towing services, temporary vehicle replacement services, and mobile automobile repair services, as well as vehicle body work and replacement parts installation services; and emergency home repair and other services, such as household plumbing repair services for insurance companies, including installation, water damage repair, and replacement of water heaters. The company was formerly known as Nexus Telocation Systems Ltd. and changed its name to Pointer Telocation Ltd. in January 2006. Pointer Telocation Ltd. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rosh Haayin, Israel.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The companyÂ’s Commercial Solutions segment provides ground-based equipment, such as single channel per carrier modems and solid state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data, as well as offers traveling wave tube amplifiers comprising high power narrow-band amplifiers that are used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations; and safety and security technology solutions that enable 911 c. This segment also offers enterprise application technologies, including location-based technology, such as Trusted Location, a software-based scoring system that allows providers to determine mobile location and identify fraudulent behavior and other security risks; Look4, an application that enables customers to build their own applications; Indoor Location, a solution that enables the determination of a cell phone userÂ’s geospatial position; text messaging platforms that are used by wireless carriers to provide short-messaging services and to communicate with 911 public safety answering points; and VirtuMedix, a digital health platform that enables virtual healthcare. The companyÂ’s Government Solutions segment provides command and control technologies, including tactical communications, managed networks, logistics, and end-to-end integration; cyber security training and computer network operations; and satellite-based mobile communications and tracking systems. This segment also offers over-the-horizon microwave systems, such as equipment and systems that transmit digitized voice, video, and data; and solid state high power broadband amplifiers designed for radar, electronic warfare, jamming, medical, and aviation applications. The company serves commercial and government customers worldwide. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.