Pointer Telocation Ltd. (PNTR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aerohive Networks Inc. (NYSE:HIVE)

Pointer Telocation Ltd. (NASDAQ:PNTR) and Aerohive Networks Inc. (NYSE:HIVE), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Communication Equipment. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pointer Telocation Ltd. 15 1.55 N/A 0.70 22.07 Aerohive Networks Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00

Demonstrates Pointer Telocation Ltd. and Aerohive Networks Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Pointer Telocation Ltd. and Aerohive Networks Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pointer Telocation Ltd. 0.00% 8.8% 6.4% Aerohive Networks Inc. 0.00% -109.7% -14.2%

Volatility & Risk

Pointer Telocation Ltd. has a 0.51 beta, while its volatility is 49.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Aerohive Networks Inc.’s 1.31 beta is the reason why it is 31.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pointer Telocation Ltd. are 1.9 and 1.5. Competitively, Aerohive Networks Inc. has 2 and 1.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Aerohive Networks Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pointer Telocation Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Pointer Telocation Ltd. and Aerohive Networks Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pointer Telocation Ltd. 0 1 0 2.00 Aerohive Networks Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$15 is Pointer Telocation Ltd.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 2.39%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Pointer Telocation Ltd. and Aerohive Networks Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 68% and 76.6%. Insiders owned roughly 18% of Pointer Telocation Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.1% of Aerohive Networks Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pointer Telocation Ltd. 2.73% 1.18% 1.38% 14.47% 32.45% 27% Aerohive Networks Inc. 0.23% 0.23% 26.14% 16.23% 10.17% 36.2%

For the past year Pointer Telocation Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than Aerohive Networks Inc.

Summary

Pointer Telocation Ltd. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Aerohive Networks Inc.

Pointer Telocation Ltd. provides mobile resource management (MRM) products and services for the automotive, insurance industries, and other mobile tracking markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Cellocator, MRM, and Roadside Assistance (RSA). The Cellocator segment designs, develops, and manufactures MRM products comprising asset tracking; fleet management; and stolen vehicle retrieval (SVR) products consisting of remote monitoring and control solutions, such as installation in vehicles, command and control center products, and communication infrastructure products. The MRM segment offers asset tracking, fleet management, and SVR services. The RSA segment provides roadside assistance services, such as towing services, temporary vehicle replacement services, and mobile automobile repair services, as well as vehicle body work and replacement parts installation services; and emergency home repair and other services, such as household plumbing repair services for insurance companies, including installation, water damage repair, and replacement of water heaters. The company was formerly known as Nexus Telocation Systems Ltd. and changed its name to Pointer Telocation Ltd. in January 2006. Pointer Telocation Ltd. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rosh Haayin, Israel.

Aerohive Networks, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops cloud networking and enterprise Wi-Fi solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides hardware products, such as wireless access points, branch routers, and switches; tiered maintenance and support services comprising technical support, bug fixes, access to priority hardware replacement service, and unspecified upgrades; and Software as a Service subscriptions, including comparable maintenance and support services. Its cloud-based product comprises HiveManager, a network management application; and Mobility Suite, which includes guest access, personal device access, ID manager, and social login applications. The company sells its products to industry verticals, including K-12 and higher education, distributed enterprises, retail, and healthcare through a network of authorized value-added resellers, value-added distributors, and managed service providers. Aerohive Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.