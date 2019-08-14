Pointer Telocation Ltd. (PNTR) Forms $15.05 Double Top; ACREAGE HOLDINGS COMMON SHARES CANA (ACRGF) Sellers Decreased By 4.35% Their Shorts

ACREAGE HOLDINGS INC COMMON SHARES CANA (OTCMKTS:ACRGF) had a decrease of 4.35% in short interest. ACRGF’s SI was 13,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 4.35% from 13,800 shares previously. The stock increased 9.41% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $12.34. About 204,959 shares traded or 10.89% up from the average. Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRGF) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Pointer Telocation Ltd. (PNTR) formed double top with $16.10 target or 7.00% above today’s $15.05 share price. Pointer Telocation Ltd. (PNTR) has $124.11M valuation. It closed at $15.05 lastly. It is down 32.45% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PNTR News: 22/05/2018 – DBSI INVESTMENTS LTD – HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 27.4 PCT STAKE IN POINTER TELOCATION LTD AS OF APRIL 9, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Pointer Telocation 1Q EBITDA $3.3M; 15/05/2018 Pointer Telocation Reports Record Revenues for the First Quarter of 2018; 22/05/2018 – DBSI INVESTMENTS LTD REPORTS 18.5 PCT STAKE IN POINTER TELOCATION LTD AS OF MAY 21, 2018 – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Pointer Telocation 1Q Rev $20.88M; 15/05/2018 – Pointer Telocation 1Q EPS 21c

Analysts await Pointer Telocation Ltd. (NASDAQ:PNTR) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.21 EPS, down 22.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.27 per share. PNTR’s profit will be $1.73 million for 17.92 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Pointer Telocation Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 31.25% EPS growth.

Acreage Holdings, Inc., formerly High Street Capital Partners, is a principal investment firm specializing in cannabis industry. The company has market cap of $995.52 million.