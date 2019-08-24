Pointer Telocation Ltd. (PNTR) Forms $14.20 Double Top; 2 Analysts Bullish Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (FET)

Among 3 analysts covering Forum Energy Tech (NYSE:FET), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Forum Energy Tech has $8 highest and $300 lowest target. $4.33’s average target is 172.33% above currents $1.59 stock price. Forum Energy Tech had 6 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, June 20. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, March 14. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 9 by Barclays Capital. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, July 30 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, July 30 by Piper Jaffray. See Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) latest ratings:

30/07/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Overweight Old Target: $4.2500 New Target: $3.0000 Maintain

30/07/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $5.0000 New Target: $4.0000 Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy New Target: $5 Maintain

18/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

09/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $7 New Target: $6 Maintain

14/03/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy New Target: $8 Upgrade

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. designs, makes, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $175.50 million. The firm operates in three divisions: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. It currently has negative earnings. The Drilling & Subsea segment creates and makes products, and provides related services to the drilling and subsea construction markets.

The stock decreased 9.14% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $1.59. About 730,427 shares traded. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) has declined 78.26% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FET News: 20/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Administration of Vaginal and Rectal Progesterone During FET Cycles; 14/05/2018 – BULLDOG EXITED FET, IEA, OACQF, LAZY, ELEC IN 1Q: 13F; 30/04/2018 – FORUM ENERGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 5C; 16/05/2018 – Forum Energy May Benefit, Industry Posts 16th Straight Gain; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Forum Energy; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Energy Service Adds Forum Energy; 14/05/2018 – Bulldog Adds MTech Acquisition Corp., Exits Forum Energy: 13F; 07/03/2018 S&P REVISES FORUM ENERGY TECHNOLOGIES, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘B’; 07/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Forum Energy Outlook To Stable; Ratings Affirmed; 30/04/2018 – Forum Energy Technologies 1Q EPS 25c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. shares while 30 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 89.33 million shares or 3.11% less from 92.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Co holds 4.77 million shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 198 were accumulated by Jcic Asset. Bancorporation Of America De holds 0% of its portfolio in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) for 361,700 shares. Parkside Commercial Bank invested in 0% or 1,174 shares. Massachusetts Svcs Ma accumulated 2.13M shares. Ellington Mngmt Grp Ltd Company reported 28,500 shares stake. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability Com reported 1.88 million shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability holds 0% or 23,297 shares in its portfolio. 265,140 are owned by Earnest Limited Liability Co. Assetmark has 0% invested in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET). Jane Street Group Ltd Llc holds 0% or 11,116 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% of its portfolio in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET). Boston invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET). Thrivent Fin For Lutherans has invested 0% of its portfolio in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET). Tortoise Advsr Limited Liability invested in 41 shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Americas Silver and Ossen Innovation among Energy/Materials gainers; Tellurian and Unit among losers – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Forum Energy Technologies Inc (FET) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Tinicum Inc Adds Milacron Holdings Corp – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Forum Energy Tech to sell 40% stake in Ashtead Technology – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Investors Should Know About Forum Energy Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:FET) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 11, 2019.