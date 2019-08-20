Pointer Telocation Ltd. (PNTR) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

Pointer Telocation Ltd. (NASDAQ:PNTR) is a company in the Communication Equipment industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68% of Pointer Telocation Ltd.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.76% of all Communication Equipment’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 18% of Pointer Telocation Ltd. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.00% of all Communication Equipment companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Pointer Telocation Ltd. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pointer Telocation Ltd. 0.00% 8.80% 6.40% Industry Average 4.18% 33.29% 7.44%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Pointer Telocation Ltd. and its rivals’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Pointer Telocation Ltd. N/A 15 22.07 Industry Average 68.17M 1.63B 102.47

Pointer Telocation Ltd. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Pointer Telocation Ltd. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pointer Telocation Ltd. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.47 2.29 2.70

$19.75 is the consensus target price of Pointer Telocation Ltd., with a potential upside of 38.02%. As a group, Communication Equipment companies have a potential upside of 72.78%. The equities research analysts’ opionion based on the data shown earlier is that Pointer Telocation Ltd.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Pointer Telocation Ltd. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pointer Telocation Ltd. 2.73% 1.18% 1.38% 14.47% 32.45% 27% Industry Average 4.47% 8.55% 13.81% 23.14% 34.90% 33.68%

For the past year Pointer Telocation Ltd. has weaker performance than Pointer Telocation Ltd.’s rivals.

Liquidity

Pointer Telocation Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, Pointer Telocation Ltd.’s rivals Current Ratio is 3.45 and has 2.74 Quick Ratio. Pointer Telocation Ltd.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pointer Telocation Ltd.

Volatility and Risk

Pointer Telocation Ltd. has a beta of 0.51 and its 49.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Pointer Telocation Ltd.’s rivals have beta of 1.05 which is 4.56% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Pointer Telocation Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Pointer Telocation Ltd.’s rivals beat on 7 of the 6 factors Pointer Telocation Ltd.

Pointer Telocation Ltd. provides mobile resource management (MRM) products and services for the automotive, insurance industries, and other mobile tracking markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Cellocator, MRM, and Roadside Assistance (RSA). The Cellocator segment designs, develops, and manufactures MRM products comprising asset tracking; fleet management; and stolen vehicle retrieval (SVR) products consisting of remote monitoring and control solutions, such as installation in vehicles, command and control center products, and communication infrastructure products. The MRM segment offers asset tracking, fleet management, and SVR services. The RSA segment provides roadside assistance services, such as towing services, temporary vehicle replacement services, and mobile automobile repair services, as well as vehicle body work and replacement parts installation services; and emergency home repair and other services, such as household plumbing repair services for insurance companies, including installation, water damage repair, and replacement of water heaters. The company was formerly known as Nexus Telocation Systems Ltd. and changed its name to Pointer Telocation Ltd. in January 2006. Pointer Telocation Ltd. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rosh Haayin, Israel.