Pointer Telocation Ltd. (PNTR) and CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Contrasting side by side

Pointer Telocation Ltd. (NASDAQ:PNTR) and CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP), both competing one another are Communication Equipment companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pointer Telocation Ltd. 15 1.60 N/A 0.70 22.07 CalAmp Corp. 12 1.03 N/A 0.03 338.18

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. CalAmp Corp. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Pointer Telocation Ltd. Business that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Pointer Telocation Ltd. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than CalAmp Corp., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pointer Telocation Ltd. 0.00% 8.8% 6.4% CalAmp Corp. 0.00% 0.6% 0.2%

Risk and Volatility

Pointer Telocation Ltd.’s volatility measures that it’s 49.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.51 beta. CalAmp Corp. has a 1.97 beta and it is 97.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Pointer Telocation Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, CalAmp Corp.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and has 1.4 Quick Ratio. Pointer Telocation Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CalAmp Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Pointer Telocation Ltd. and CalAmp Corp. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pointer Telocation Ltd. 0 1 0 2.00 CalAmp Corp. 1 2 0 2.67

Pointer Telocation Ltd. has a -0.53% downside potential and an average target price of $15. On the other hand, CalAmp Corp.’s potential upside is 35.75% and its average target price is $15. The data provided earlier shows that CalAmp Corp. appears more favorable than Pointer Telocation Ltd., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Pointer Telocation Ltd. and CalAmp Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 68% and 79.7%. Insiders owned roughly 18% of Pointer Telocation Ltd.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.3% of CalAmp Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pointer Telocation Ltd. 2.73% 1.18% 1.38% 14.47% 32.45% 27% CalAmp Corp. 0.45% -2.87% -20.29% -21.52% -50.44% -14.22%

For the past year Pointer Telocation Ltd. had bullish trend while CalAmp Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

Pointer Telocation Ltd. beats on 9 of the 12 factors CalAmp Corp.

Pointer Telocation Ltd. provides mobile resource management (MRM) products and services for the automotive, insurance industries, and other mobile tracking markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Cellocator, MRM, and Roadside Assistance (RSA). The Cellocator segment designs, develops, and manufactures MRM products comprising asset tracking; fleet management; and stolen vehicle retrieval (SVR) products consisting of remote monitoring and control solutions, such as installation in vehicles, command and control center products, and communication infrastructure products. The MRM segment offers asset tracking, fleet management, and SVR services. The RSA segment provides roadside assistance services, such as towing services, temporary vehicle replacement services, and mobile automobile repair services, as well as vehicle body work and replacement parts installation services; and emergency home repair and other services, such as household plumbing repair services for insurance companies, including installation, water damage repair, and replacement of water heaters. The company was formerly known as Nexus Telocation Systems Ltd. and changed its name to Pointer Telocation Ltd. in January 2006. Pointer Telocation Ltd. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rosh Haayin, Israel.

CalAmp Corp. provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for various mobile and fixed applications worldwide. The company provides solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the IoT market, which enable customers in the transportation, government, construction, automotive, and energy markets to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets. It also offers a portfolio of wireless communications products, such as asset tracking devices, mobile telemetry units, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and multi-mode wireless routers; and cloud-based telematics software-as-a-service and platform-as-a-service applications. The company sells its products and services through direct and indirect sales channels in the United States, as well as through sales personnel in Latin America, the Middle East, and Europe. CalAmp Corp. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.