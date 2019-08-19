Point72 Asset Management LP Upped Its Synopsys (SNPS) Position; As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose, Holder General American Investors Company Cut by $11.70 Million Its Stake

General American Investors Company Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 19.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. General American Investors Company Inc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 400,686 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.26 million, down from 500,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. General American Investors Company Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $137.66. About 9.04M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 18/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Releases Three New Gateways to Microsoft Azure; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft Wins Lucrative Cloud Deal With Intelligence Community; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft: Start of a Three-Year Enterprise Cycle? Asks Deutsche — Barron’s Blog; 12/03/2018 – President Trump is “seriously considering” Chris Liddell, the former chief financial officer for General Motors and Microsoft, to replace Gary Cohn as the next NEC director; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says ‘trust’ will push the company ahead of Amazon and Google in cloud; 09/04/2018 – Ittiam Licenses its i265 HEVC Codec to Microsoft Azure to Offer High Quality Video Encoding and Decoding Services; 24/05/2018 – PowerObjects Announces Platinum Sponsorship for Microsoft Business Applications Summit; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s latest use of Linux comes weeks after a leader of the Windows division lost a seat on the company’s senior leadership team; 16/04/2018 – MICROSOFT RELEASES MICROSOFT SECURE SCORE, ATTACK SIMULATOR; 19/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS GLOBAL VSTS CI/CD OUTAGE LASTED FOR 4 HRS

Point72 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Synopsys Inc (SNPS) by 606.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp bought 380,195 shares as the company's stock rose 10.55% . The hedge fund held 442,895 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.00M, up from 62,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Synopsys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $129.51. About 285,518 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 48.62% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500.

More notable recent Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2018Q4.

Point72 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 50,360 shares to 13,340 shares, valued at $4.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp by 2.18 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,000 shares, and cut its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.