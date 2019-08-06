Point72 Asset Management LP Trimmed Owens Ill (OI) Holding by $5.39 Million; Knightsbridge Asset Management Increased Stake in Mckesson (MCK) by $4.00 Million

Point72 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Owens Ill Inc (OI) by 81.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp sold 299,554 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.29% . The hedge fund held 67,922 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, down from 367,476 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Owens Ill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.59% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $11.64. About 828,951 shares traded. Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) has declined 8.02% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.02% the S&P500. Some Historical OI News: 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC Ol.N SEES FY 2017 ADJUSTED SHR $2.65; 16/05/2018 – OWENS ILLINOIS SEES CHARGE ABOUT $40M IN 2Q ON PLANT CLOSING; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – CLOSURE IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR ON OR AFTER JULY 18, 2018; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – FINALIZED PLANS TO CEASE PRODUCTION AT ITS ATLANTA, GA, PLANT; 16/05/2018 – O-l Announces Plant Closure in Atlanta; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – CURRENT CUSTOMERS OF ATLANTA PLANT WILL BE SERVED BY OTHER DOMESTIC PLANTS IN O-l NETWORK; 23/04/2018 – Owens-Illinois 1Q Cont Ops EPS 59c; 26/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC Ol.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 30/04/2018 – Atlantic Investment Management, Inc. Reports 5.1% Stake In Owens-Illinois; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Owens-Illinois, Inc. (Ol) Investors

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 92.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc bought 34,208 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 71,351 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35 million, up from 37,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.96% or $7.17 during the last trading session, reaching $137.49. About 2.74 million shares traded or 95.67% up from the average. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW THROWS COLD WATER ON SPECULATION THAT AMAZON ENTERING INTO THE PHARMACY BUSINESS; 20/04/2018 – MCKESSON: PROBE IN RESPONSE TO REQUEST FROM TEAMSTERS; 24/05/2018 – MCKESSON 4Q ADJ EPS $3.49, EST. $3.56; 16/04/2018 – Cardinal Health and McKesson are among the companies that have been seen as vulnerable to Amazon’s entry into health care; 07/05/2018 – McKesson ideaShare: The lndependent’s Power to Perform; 15/05/2018 – Florida Also Suing Painkiller Distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson Corp; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON – INVESTMENT TO SUPPORT GROWTH INITIATIVES WILL BE PARTIALLY FUNDED BY SAVINGS FROM OPTIMIZATION OF CO’S OPERATING MODEL; 07/05/2018 – ROBBINS:ROBBINS SAID ADDED TO MCKESSON POSITION IN RECENT WEEKS; 24/04/2018 – PolarityTE Announces Appointment of McKesson’s Willie Bogan to Bd of Directors; 25/04/2018 – MCK TO BUY MEDICAL SPECIALTIES DISTRIBUTORS, DEAL VALUED $800M

