Point72 Asset Management LP Trimmed Its Holding in F M C (FMC) by $2.02 Million; Samlyn Capital Position In World Wrestling Entmt (WWE) Was Has Increased

Samlyn Capital Llc increased its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (WWE) by 56.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Samlyn Capital Llc bought 244,940 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.93% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 675,072 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.58 million, up from 430,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Samlyn Capital Llc who had been investing in World Wrestling Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $74.64. About 411,164 shares traded. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has risen 86.41% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.98% the S&P500. Some Historical WWE News: 03/05/2018 – World Wrestling 1Q Rev $187.7M; 21/03/2018 – WGNO: TV EXCLUSIVE: WWE Superstar Booker T. talks WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans!; 16/03/2018 – WrestleMania® Returns to New York/New Jersey; 03/05/2018 – World Wrestling 1Q EPS 18c; 03/05/2018 – WWE SEES 2018 ADJ. OIBDA TO AT LEAST $150M, SAW AT LEAST $145M; 29/05/2018 – Nestlé Waters North America And WWE® Announce “Choose Water” Campaign; 03/05/2018 – WWE 1Q EPS 18C; 10/04/2018 – WWE® Adds 15 More Superstars to Greatest Royal Rumble® Match; 03/05/2018 – World Wrestling Sees 2Q Adjusted Oibda $30M-$34M; 05/03/2018 – Saudi Arabia to Host the Greatest Royal Rumble®

Point72 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in F M C Corp (FMC) by 12.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp sold 26,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 186,000 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.29 million, down from 212,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in F M C Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $84.79. About 299,872 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has declined 2.74% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.17% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 03/05/2018 – FMC sees strong outlook for lithium demand, prices; 29/03/2018 – FMC SEES YEAR ADJ. EPS ABOVE PRIOR $5.20-$5.60/SHR GUIDANCE; 29/03/2018 – FMC Corp. Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS Topping High End of $5.20-$5.60 View; 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation 1Q Cont Ops EPS $1.91; 12/03/2018 – VFS GLOBAL BUYS MIDDLE EASTERN FMC PARTNER AL ETIMAD; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES TRONOX’S OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 21/05/2018 – FMC CORP – MARK DOUGLAS, PRESIDENT OF FMC AGRICULTURAL SOLUTIONS, HAS BEEN APPOINTED PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 09/03/2018 – FMC CORP – PAUL GRAVES BEEN APPOINTED CEO OF NEW LITHIUM MATERIALS COMPANY; 15/05/2018 – Glenview Adds Express Scripts, Exits Apple, Cuts FMC Corp: 13F; 03/05/2018 – FMC CORP EXPECTS BY END-2018 80% OF ITS 2020 LITHIUM HYDROXIDE CAPACITY WILL BE COMMITTED UNDER LONG-TERM CONTRACTS – CEO

Samlyn Capital Llc, which manages about $7.24 billion and $4.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (Put) (NYSE:JWN) by 260,900 shares to 239,100 shares, valued at $10.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.89 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold WWE shares while 62 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 51.07 million shares or 3.46% more from 49.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.01% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Davidson Kempner Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 486,900 shares. Voloridge Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.09% or 32,566 shares. Zweig invested 0.58% of its portfolio in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.01% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Glenmede Trust Co Na has 0% invested in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). 5,100 are held by Strs Ohio. Segantii Management Ltd holds 2.45% or 240,000 shares. 1.32M are owned by Gilder Gagnon Howe And Limited Liability Corporation. Schroder Inv Mngmt Gp holds 252,101 shares. Cibc Asset Inc has 0% invested in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) for 2,717 shares. Wexford Cap Lp holds 0.36% of its portfolio in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) for 50,000 shares. Hbk Invs Ltd Partnership reported 50,000 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Limited Liability Company stated it has 87,054 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Creative Planning holds 14,555 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Point72 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 702,550 shares to 2.69 million shares, valued at $219.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold FMC shares while 116 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 111.68 million shares or 1.07% less from 112.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rice Hall James & Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% or 37,917 shares in its portfolio. Public Sector Pension Board holds 0.01% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 11,245 shares. Mai Mngmt reported 2,938 shares stake. Alps Advisors invested 0.01% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Winch Advisory Ltd holds 0% or 94 shares. Jane Street Grp Inc Ltd Liability reported 26,460 shares stake. Davenport Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 5,616 shares in its portfolio. Peoples Fincl Svcs Corporation owns 5,800 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems owns 7,100 shares. Petrus Company Lta has 2.64% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 177,500 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 48,297 shares. Stephens Ar stated it has 21,453 shares. Lapides Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 2.12% or 73,000 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 40,129 shares. First Mercantile Tru Communication invested in 16,439 shares or 0.3% of the stock.