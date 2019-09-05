Point72 Asset Management LP Trimmed Amazon Com (Call) (AMZN) Position by $62.30 Million as Valuation Declined; Quad / Graphics (QUAD) Shareholder Glazer Capital Has Raised Its Stake

Glazer Capital Llc increased its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD) by 174.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glazer Capital Llc bought 231,471 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.63% . The hedge fund held 364,283 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.34 million, up from 132,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glazer Capital Llc who had been investing in Quad / Graphics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $488.33 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $9.24. About 7,601 shares traded. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 44.01% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.01% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 24/04/2018 – Consumers Don’t Notice On-Pack Sustainable Messaging, Study Finds More Education Needed Around Sustainability Claims; 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Reaffirms 2018 Guidance; 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS BUYS MAJORITY INTEREST IN RISE INTERACTIVE; 29/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Shiloh Industries, KMG Chemicals, Quad Graphics, Kearny Financial, Teledyne Technologie; 08/05/2018 – Phoenix Investors Acquires Two Additional Properties From Industrial Realty Group; 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Wins U.S. Bank Credit Card Acquisition Program; 02/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Produces ELLE’s First Personalized Cover; 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Point72 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Call) (AMZN) by 63.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp sold 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 20,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.62 million, down from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $902.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $23.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.7. About 299,765 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/04/2018 – CNN: Exclusive: Ads from over 300 companies and organizations – from Adidas to Amazon – ran on YouTube channels promotin…; 16/05/2018 – Parks Associates: Approximately 40% of Consumers Planning to Purchase a Smart Home Device Find Interoperability With Either Amazon Echo or Google Home Important; 27/03/2018 – CORRECT: AMAZON, CASINO PARTNERSHIP ALSO NEGATIVE FOR B2W: CITI; 16/05/2018 – More than a dozen executives and senior managers have left Amazon over the past 10 months; 29/03/2018 – Ty Cox: Source: Amazon Actually Helps Keep The US Postal Service Alive; 26/04/2018 – The business generated $1.4 billion in operating income for Amazon; 05/04/2018 – Cramer: Trump’s ‘onslaught against Amazon’ creates major market risk; 26/04/2018 – Amazon 1Q EPS $3.27; 19/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – ANNOUNCED AMAZON GAMEON, A CROSS-PLATFORM, COMPETITIVE GAMING SERVICE FOR DEVELOPERS; 30/05/2018 – Industry giants Apple, Amazon, Google, and Facebook were all founded by first or second generation immigrants

Point72 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Callon Pete Co Del (Call) (NYSE:CPE) by 377,651 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $3.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 460,518 shares in the quarter, for a total of 587,318 shares, and has risen its stake in Discovery Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas-based Vaughan Nelson Invest Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0.26% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Amer Economic Planning Grp Inc Adv owns 674 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Capital World Investors invested in 1.69% or 3.92M shares. Kings Point Cap Mgmt owns 6,599 shares. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda holds 2.91% or 3,900 shares in its portfolio. Ssi Invest Mngmt has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) stated it has 11,584 shares. Plancorp Ltd Liability Corporation holds 561 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. New York-based Kemnay Advisory has invested 7.74% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The stated it has 2.14% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Guild Mngmt Inc reported 348 shares or 0.81% of all its holdings. Tradewinds Ltd Liability reported 2,140 shares. North Mgmt Corporation, Massachusetts-based fund reported 222 shares. 770 are held by Palisades Hudson Asset Management Ltd Partnership. Wharton Business Grp Ltd reported 0.04% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 99.11 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Glazer Capital Llc, which manages about $836.60M and $678.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tpg Pace Hldgs Corp by 166,176 shares to 1.68M shares, valued at $17.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in One Madison Corp by 285,706 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,486 shares, and cut its stake in Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 18 investors sold QUAD shares while 38 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 29.33 million shares or 1.75% more from 28.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Whittier Tru accumulated 34 shares. Moreover, Hsbc Holding Public Limited Company has 0% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 56,827 shares. Tower Rech Capital Lc (Trc) has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability owns 1.16M shares. Manikay Prtnrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 187,500 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Nordea Invest Mgmt Ab accumulated 119,200 shares. 35,852 are owned by Sei Invs. Muzinich holds 0% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 916 shares. Parametric Associate Limited Liability Company holds 174,770 shares. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owns 31,247 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement owns 66,895 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc, Connecticut-based fund reported 60,760 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 2,042 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Glazer Lc owns 364,283 shares.

