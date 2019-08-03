Point72 Asset Management LP Stake in Xilinx (XLNX) Has Cut as Stock Declined; United Rentals (URI) Shareholder Callahan Advisors Raised Stake

Callahan Advisors Llc increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 58.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Callahan Advisors Llc bought 9,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The institutional investor held 24,541 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.80M, up from 15,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Callahan Advisors Llc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $3.6 during the last trading session, reaching $117.28. About 1.57M shares traded or 20.85% up from the average. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 26/03/2018 – United Rentals Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC URI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $186 FROM $230; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: 1Q Rental Revenue Up 25.1% Vs. Year Ago; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY TIME UTILIZATION DECREASED 80 BASIS POINTS YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO 65.2%; 12/04/2018 – Cramer argues that United Rentals, a largely domestic construction equipment company, has better end markets and lower investment risk than Caterpillar; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Rev $1.73B; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q RENTAL REV $1.46B; 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018; 04/04/2018 – NOAA Fisheries: URI Students, Public Join NEFSC Researchers To Study Whales Off the MA/RI Coast; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT SAYS IT EXITED POSITIONS IN CHEMOURS CC.N AND UNIPER UN01.DE , EXITED SHORT BETS AGAINST UNITED RENTALS URI.N AND HEXAGON HEXAb.ST -LETTER

Point72 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 90.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp sold 68,835 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The hedge fund held 7,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $964,000, down from 76,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $110.18. About 4.45M shares traded or 16.78% up from the average. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – OPERATING EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $260 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER; 26/03/2018 – Xilinx Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.64; 17/04/2018 – Abaco Wins Orders for Next Generation Radar Systems for Deployment on 4th Generation Fighter Aircraft; 17/04/2018 – Xilinx Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Point72 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) by 3.68 million shares to 5.26 million shares, valued at $134.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 43,841 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,941 shares, and has risen its stake in Chemed Corp New (NYSE:CHE).

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 8.05% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.87 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $237.45 million for 29.30 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4.

