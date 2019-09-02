Point72 Asset Management LP Stake In Sm Energy Co (SM) Was Has Lifted; As Hershey Co (HSY) Stock Value Rose, Interocean Capital Has Increased Holding by $5.00 Million

Point72 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Sm Energy Co (SM) by 201.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp bought 302,749 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.41% . The hedge fund held 452,749 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.92 million, up from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Sm Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.11% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $9.48. About 2.14M shares traded. SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) has declined 64.02% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SM News: 21/03/2018 SM Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ SM Energy Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SM); 03/05/2018 – SM ENERGY CO QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $769.6 MLN VS $372.7 MLN; 29/03/2018 – SM Energy Approves Semi-Annual Cash Div of 5c/Share; 04/04/2018 – SM Energy Announces Agreements To Sell Additional Non-Core Assets For $292 Million, Coring Up And Bringing Down Net Debt; 17/04/2018 – SM Energy Announces 1Q Preview, Permian Outperformance, and Realized Pricing Above Expectations; 17/04/2018 – SM Energy Announces First Quarter Preview, Permian Outperformance, And Realized Pricing Above Expectations; 03/05/2018 – SM Energy 1Q Net $317.4M; 27/03/2018 – SM Energy Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 9; 15/05/2018 – Wexford Capital Buys New 1% Position in SM Energy

Interocean Capital Llc increased its stake in Hershey Co (HSY) by 114.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Interocean Capital Llc bought 43,845 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.45% . The hedge fund held 82,088 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.43 million, up from 38,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Interocean Capital Llc who had been investing in Hershey Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $158.48. About 1.03M shares traded. The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has risen 55.15% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HSY News: 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY: LOWER RETAIL PRICES WEIGHED ON MARGINS; 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-Hershey is exploring a sale of British crisps brand Tyrrells – Sky News; 03/05/2018 – Hershey: Proceeds to Repay Part of Commercial Paper Issued in Amplify Snack Buy; 17/05/2018 – 120-Room Courtyard by Marriott Hershey Chocolate Avenue Awarded 2017 Marriott Opening Hotel of the Year; 17/05/2018 – HERSHEY INVESTING $100M IN FOUR U.S. PLANTS TO BOOST PRODUCTION; 30/04/2018 – Schroder North American Adds Hershey, Exits Morgan Stanley; 19/03/2018 – HERSHEY IS SAID TO EXPLORE OPTIONS FOR TYRRELLS: SKY; 17/05/2018 – Hershey Releases ‘Shopper’s World’ Retail Report; 05/04/2018 – Shine On: Ice Breakers Brand Debuts Glitter Gum; 26/04/2018 – Hershey’s quarterly sales beat estimates

Since May 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 sales for $268.33 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $1.53 million was sold by HERSHEY TRUST CO.

Interocean Capital Llc, which manages about $885.53M and $1.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scntfc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,166 shares to 4,426 shares, valued at $1.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allergan Plc F by 2,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,340 shares, and cut its stake in Suntrust Banks Inc (NYSE:STI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 47 investors sold HSY shares while 182 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 107.36 million shares or 0.42% less from 107.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrow Finance Corp owns 1,200 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Princeton Port Strategies Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Corp reported 6,026 shares. Raymond James Fin Serv Advsrs Incorporated invested in 55,019 shares. 35,958 were reported by Cambridge Investment Research Advsrs Inc. Mechanics Bancshares Trust Department owns 2,000 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Us Bancorp De stated it has 105,514 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Life Ins holds 0.13% or 8,192 shares in its portfolio. Veritable LP has 0.02% invested in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) for 6,954 shares. Wendell David Assoc reported 5,580 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Grp Limited reported 38,532 shares. Diversified Company owns 2,141 shares. Kames Capital Public Ltd Liability Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) for 15,704 shares. Moreover, Maverick has 0.02% invested in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) for 16,010 shares. The Washington-based Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.07% in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Greenleaf Tru reported 9,019 shares.

Point72 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ichor Holdings by 300,500 shares to 575,000 shares, valued at $12.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 16,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 137,700 shares, and cut its stake in Stifel Finl Corp (NYSE:SF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold SM shares while 66 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.99 million shares or 10.59% less from 114.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Mngmt stated it has 11,617 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 70,114 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies has 0.02% invested in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 564,987 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 30,000 shares. The New Jersey-based Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Swiss Bank invested in 0% or 194,150 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Communications holds 0.01% or 55,929 shares. Trexquant Limited Partnership accumulated 0.18% or 148,254 shares. Us Savings Bank De reported 0% of its portfolio in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Van Eck Assocs Corporation owns 7,518 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blackrock stated it has 9.41 million shares. Stevens Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% or 35,805 shares in its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0% of its portfolio in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) for 17,878 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP reported 0.02% of its portfolio in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM).

Since May 7, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $200,271 activity. Copeland David W had bought 10,000 shares worth $127,121.

