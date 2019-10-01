Point72 Asset Management LP Stake in International Flavors&Fragra (Put) (IFF) Has Decreased as Stock Rose; Kopp Investment Advisors Trimmed Neogenomics (NEO) Holding as Market Value Rose

Point72 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in International Flavors&Fragra (Put) (IFF) by 51.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp sold 27,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% . The hedge fund held 25,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.63M, down from 52,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in International Flavors&Fragra (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $121.51. About 333,504 shares traded. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 10.46% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.46% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 07/05/2018 – Flavor Giant IFF Goes Natural in $6.4 Billion Deal; 10/04/2018 – Variety: IFF Panama: Guatemala’s Jayro Bustamante Prepares `La Llorona’; 07/05/2018 – IFF TO FUND DEAL W/ EXISTING CASH, NEW DEBT, ~$2.2B NEW EQUITY; 07/05/2018 – IFF TO BUY FRUTAROM IN DEAL WORTH ABOUT $7.1B; 07/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.69, EST. $1.60; 02/05/2018 – IFF Declares Dividend for Second Quarter 2018; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES IFF’S RATINGS ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE ON DEAL AN; 20/04/2018 – International Flavors Volume Rises More Than Quadruple Average; 07/05/2018 – IFF SEES NO LARGE ASSET SALES FROM FRUTAROM DEAL; 07/05/2018 – IFF and Frutarom Expect to Realize About $145 Million of Run-Rate Cost Synergies by Third Full Year After Closing, With Around 25% Achieved in First Full Year

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Neogenomics Inc. (NEO) by 17.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc sold 68,889 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% . The institutional investor held 327,438 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.18M, down from 396,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Neogenomics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $19.1. About 280,856 shares traded. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 76.72% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Rev $260M-$272M; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 EBIT $39M-EBIT $43M; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – CARDOZA’S APPOINTMENT AS PRESIDENT OF PHARMA SERVICES DIVISION IS A NEWLY CREATED POSITION; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Loss/Shr 13c-Loss 8c; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 20c; 16/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Rev $63.4M; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 8c-Loss 13c; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC NEO.O SAYS SHARON VIRAG APPOINTED CFO

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold IFF shares while 133 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 76.80 million shares or 8.76% more from 70.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Franklin Resources holds 0.03% or 436,304 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can holds 0.03% or 80,312 shares in its portfolio. 6,000 were reported by Bb&T Securities Lc. Signaturefd Ltd Co, Georgia-based fund reported 62 shares. Hm Payson And Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Ameritas Prtn Incorporated has 1,758 shares. Moreover, Invesco Limited has 0.02% invested in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) for 554,884 shares. Raymond James & holds 0.02% or 102,698 shares. Dearborn Prns Ltd Liability holds 0.99% of its portfolio in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) for 111,806 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Com owns 0.01% invested in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) for 8,177 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma holds 0% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) or 9 shares. Champlain Inv Partners Limited Liability Com invested in 1.1% or 901,465 shares. Huntington Bancshares holds 1,105 shares. Commonwealth Bancorp Of Aus holds 0% or 1,481 shares. Field & Main Bank, a Kentucky-based fund reported 300 shares.

Analysts await International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.56 earnings per share, up 1.30% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.54 per share. IFF’s profit will be $166.57M for 19.47 P/E if the $1.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “DEADLINE ALERT for TWOU, EVH, IFF, and GVA: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – Yahoo Finance” on September 24, 2019, also Stockhouse.com with their article: “The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of CTST, LB and IFF – Stockhouse” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “IMPORTANT SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “International Flavors & Fragrances falls after outlook cut for 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Point72 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $19.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (NYSE:FICO) by 22,279 shares to 40,027 shares, valued at $12.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 105,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,898 shares, and has risen its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH).

More notable recent NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On NeoGenomics, Inc. (NEO) – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “NeoGenomics EPS beats by $0.01, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “NeoGenomics secures new $250M credit line – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “NeoGenomics to build new facility in Florida – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Analysts await NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.04 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.04 per share. NEO’s profit will be $4.15M for 119.38 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by NeoGenomics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.07 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.76, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold NEO shares while 49 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 83.86 million shares or 10.48% more from 75.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prudential Plc has 0% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 0% or 11 shares. 10,998 are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Rmb Cap Mgmt Llc owns 0.07% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) for 131,224 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd has invested 0% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Citadel Advsr Limited Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru stated it has 1.87 million shares or 1.63% of all its holdings. Vanguard Incorporated has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 16,272 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 40,533 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers reported 280,714 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.25% stake. Next Century Growth Invsts Limited Liability Company owns 416,098 shares for 1.14% of their portfolio. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp holds 15,110 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 19,174 shares in its portfolio.