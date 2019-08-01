Point72 Asset Management LP Stake in Green Plains (GPRE) Has Boosted by $5.09 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Pacific Heights Asset Management Has Boosted Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Stake by $1.95 Million

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 56.31% . The institutional investor held 175,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.96M, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $665.94 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $14.27. About 555,956 shares traded. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has declined 60.20% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRA News: 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 1.1% Position in Atara Bio; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics: Cash, Cash Equivalents and Short-Term Investments $407.3 Million as of March 31; 07/05/2018 – #3 Genentech R&D leader Dietmar Berger moves to Atara Bio, heading up off-the-shelf T cell work @BrittanyMeiling; 29/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics to Participate at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 08/05/2018 – ATARA CASH/INVESTMENTS AS OF MARCH 31 TOTALED $407.3M; 26/03/2018 – Atara Bio Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS EXPANDS T-CELL IMMUNOTHERAPY PACT; 26/04/2018 – Atara Bio Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 3.9% Position in Atara Bio; 07/05/2018 – Biotech Industry Veteran Dietmar Berger, M.D., Ph.D., Joins Atara Biotherapeutics as Global Head of Research and Development

Point72 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Green Plains Inc (GPRE) by 105.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp bought 317,823 shares as the company’s stock declined 41.20% . The hedge fund held 617,823 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.31M, up from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Green Plains Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $385.30M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $10.09. About 505,951 shares traded. Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) has declined 37.52% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.52% the S&P500. Some Historical GPRE News: 07/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS 1Q LOSS/SHR 60C, EST. LOSS/SHR 39C; 16/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS DOUBTS LIKELIHOOD OF EXPORT RIN IMPLEMENTATION; 04/04/2018 – U.S. ethanol groups bristle as EPA frees refiners from biofuels law; 16/04/2018 – Green Plains Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS: WHITE HOUSE MEETINGS PLANNED `LATER THIS WEEK’; 08/03/2018 Oil and corn tout dueling studies on future of U.S. biofuel program; 07/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS SAYS IT’S HOPEFUL ABOUT CHANCES FOR E-15 WAIVER; 24/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Enzo Biochem, The Hackett Group, Rexford Industrial Realty, Green Plains, United C; 07/05/2018 – Green Plains 1Q Loss/Shr 60c; 16/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS CEO BECKER MAKES ASSET SALE COMMENTS IN INTERVIEW

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 3 sales for $1.28 million activity. 12,375 shares were sold by Haqq Christopher, worth $477,922. On Thursday, June 27 the insider DOBMEIER ERIC bought $39,000. Newell Joe sold $57,020 worth of stock or 1,500 shares.

