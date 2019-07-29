Point72 Asset Management LP Stake in Entercom Communications (ETM) Has Decreased as Market Valuation Declined; Clean Harbors (CLH) Valuation Rose While Panagora Asset Management Has Upped Its Holding

Point72 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Entercom Communications Corp (ETM) by 99.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp sold 1.82 million shares as the company’s stock declined 12.67% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 14,395 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76,000, down from 1.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Entercom Communications Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $794.78 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.74. About 280,949 shares traded. Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) has declined 12.19% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETM News: 21/05/2018 – Entercom Communications Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – DJ Entercom Communications Corp Class, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ETM); 24/04/2018 – Tribune/Sinclair divestitures near conclusion; 08/03/2018 Entercom 4Q Rev $246.6M; 15/05/2018 – Aristeia Capital LLC Exits Position in Entercom Comms; 03/05/2018 – UNITED STATES TRAFFIC NETWORK – FURTHER TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 08/03/2018 – ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.16; 03/05/2018 – ENTERCOM, UNIV. OF OREGON IN 4-YR BROADCAST RIGHTS PACT; 26/04/2018 – ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP ETM.N -NBC 5 DALLAS-FORT WORTH, TELEMUNDO 39 AND ENTERCOM ANNOUNCE MULTI-YEAR MEDIA PARTNERSHIP; 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –

Panagora Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Clean Harbors Inc (CLH) by 381.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Panagora Asset Management Inc bought 5,989 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,559 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $541,000, up from 1,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Clean Harbors Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $72.14. About 111,138 shares traded. Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) has risen 30.89% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CLH News: 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Inc. Exits Position in Clean Harbors; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors Sees FY18 Net $12M-Net $51M; 21/05/2018 – Clean Harbors Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Rev $749.8M; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 12c; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $88.3M; 02/05/2018 – CLEAN HARBORS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 12C, EST. LOSS/SHR 16C; 02/05/2018 – CLEAN HARBORS REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJ. EBITDA GUIDANCE; 03/04/2018 – LAUNCH: CLEAN HARBORS $397M 1L TL FOR REPRICE; CALL APRIL 5; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors Sees Full-Yr 2018 Adjusted EBITDA of $440M-$480M

Analysts await Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, up 2,700.00% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.01 per share. ETM’s profit will be $38.77 million for 5.13 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Entercom Communications Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 833.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.79 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold ETM shares while 42 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 109.13 million shares or 4.05% less from 113.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Bankshares De reported 0% of its portfolio in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Tensile Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co, a California-based fund reported 1.91M shares. Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership reported 0% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Sessa Capital Im Lp invested 3.98% of its portfolio in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Asset Management Inc has 83,721 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 746,038 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Bailard Inc stated it has 25,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Susquehanna Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) for 43,750 shares. The New York-based D E Shaw And Incorporated has invested 0% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Moreover, Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Sg Americas Secs Lc holds 0% or 21,725 shares. Moreover, Teton Advsr has 0.04% invested in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Wellington Mngmt Gp Llp accumulated 399,374 shares or 0% of the stock. Signaturefd Limited Liability invested in 23 shares.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $11.74 million activity.

Point72 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (Call) (NYSE:TMUS) by 461,000 shares to 1.18M shares, valued at $81.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE) by 68,382 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 28 investors sold CLH shares while 91 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 49.93 million shares or 2.14% less from 51.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bogle Invest Lp De holds 1.05% or 192,165 shares. The Minnesota-based Walleye Trading Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). Southernsun Asset Management Limited invested in 5.99% or 1.17M shares. Timessquare Capital Mngmt Lc reported 1.70M shares or 0.93% of all its holdings. Zeke Advsrs Llc stated it has 10,234 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. The Minnesota-based Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0% in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). Stevens Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 36,249 shares. Green Square Cap Ltd Llc invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). New York State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0.01% stake. Neuberger Berman Lc holds 0.05% or 516,489 shares. Westpac has 0% invested in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). Magnetar Fincl stated it has 8,719 shares. Kbc Group Inc Nv has invested 0% in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). 247,700 are held by Hennessy Advisors Inc. Peddock Advisors Ltd Llc invested in 0.14% or 3,500 shares.

Panagora Asset Management Inc, which manages about $37.15 billion and $22.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pultegroup Inc (NYSE:PHM) by 319,995 shares to 852,626 shares, valued at $23.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aspen Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 81,595 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,580 shares, and cut its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI).