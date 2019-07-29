Point72 Asset Management LP Raised Stake in Imperial Oil LTD (IMO) as Market Valuation Rose; Mitchell Capital Management Co Has Upped Its Bb&T (BBT) Holding by $344,954

Mitchell Capital Management Co increased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 42.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Capital Management Co bought 7,499 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 25,160 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17M, up from 17,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $51.44. About 1.97M shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has declined 13.47% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Noninterest Expense $1.69B; 08/05/2018 – BB&T at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – BB&T Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 06/04/2018 – Regions Fincl Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q EPS 94c; 11/04/2018 – BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS TO BUY REGIONS INSURANCE; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Net Charge-Offs $145M; 06/04/2018 – BB&T: Terms Not Disclosed, Transaction Seen Closing 3; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP CFO SAYS EXPECT REGIONS INSURANCE PURCHASE WILL IMPACT THE THIRD QUARTER SHARE BUYBACK-CONF CALL; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Rev $2.81B

Point72 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO) by 20.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp bought 60,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The hedge fund held 350,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.56 million, up from 289,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Imperial Oil Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $27.36. About 184,794 shares traded. Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEMKT:IMO) has declined 14.73% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.16% the S&P500. Some Historical IMO News: 29/05/2018 – Imperial Oil Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil 1Q EPS C$0.62; 05/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Increases Existing Share Repurchase Program; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Raises Dividend to C$0.19 Vs. C$0.16; 20/04/2018 – Norway wealth fund backs AGM proposals at Imperial Oil, TransCanada, Boliden; 07/03/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL LTD – INVESTIGATION INTO CAUSE OF AVGAS FUEL QUALITY ISSUE IS PROGRESSING; 20/04/2018 – NORWAY’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND: WILL VOTE IN FAVOUR OF THE SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL RELATED TO DISCLOSURE OF WATER-RELATED RISKS AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED ON 27 APRIL; 07/03/2018 IMPERIAL OIL – MADE PROGRESS TOWARDS RESOLVING POTENTIAL FUEL QUALITY ISSUE IN AVIATION GASOLINE SHIPPED FROM STRATHCONA REFINERY SINCE DEC. 28, 2017; 23/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BB&T Q2 rises on loan growth, insurance income – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “5 Merrill Lynch US 1 Stocks to Buy Also Pay Big and Growing Dividends – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “BB&T and SunTrust Announce $60 Billion Truist Bank Community Benefits Plan – PRNewswire” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $198,546 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold BBT shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eastern Bancshares invested 0.18% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Trust Of Vermont has invested 0.28% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Brown Advisory Ltd Liability Com holds 0.07% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 6,373 shares. Live Your Vision Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 427 shares. Fjarde Ap has 0.14% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 245,104 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs holds 0.02% or 12,071 shares. Us State Bank De accumulated 395,798 shares. Leavell Management invested in 0.2% or 39,154 shares. Principal Financial invested in 0.05% or 1.09 million shares. Atlantic Union Natl Bank holds 1.31% or 101,364 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Llc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Asset Strategies Inc owns 95,216 shares for 1.04% of their portfolio. Destination Wealth Mngmt accumulated 266 shares. Dupont Capital Mgmt Corp stated it has 0.01% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Farmers Financial Bank holds 22,171 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio.

Mitchell Capital Management Co, which manages about $697.80M and $282.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 2,270 shares to 3,647 shares, valued at $1.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core S&P 500 Index Etf (IVV) by 10,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,244 shares, and cut its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN).