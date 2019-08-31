Point72 Asset Management LP Raised Marathon Pete (Call) (MPC) Holding; 2 Analysts Covering AMETEK, Inc. (AME)

Point72 Asset Management Lp increased Marathon Pete Corp (Call) (MPC) stake by 4.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Point72 Asset Management Lp acquired 79,300 shares as Marathon Pete Corp (Call) (MPC)’s stock declined 5.94%. The Point72 Asset Management Lp holds 1.70M shares with $101.75M value, up from 1.62 million last quarter. Marathon Pete Corp (Call) now has $30.91 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $49.21. About 5.51M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 28/05/2018 – KENYA MPC SAYS MARCH CUT YET TO BE FULLY TRANSMITTED TO ECONOMY; 29/03/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: CHANGES IN THE MANAGEMENT BOARD OF MPC CAPITAL AG; 14/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Southern & Most Subs Rtgs, Otlk Neg; MPC Upgraded; 29/03/2018 – SOME MPC MEMBERS SAY HIKE MAY BE JUSTIFIED IF WAGES, CPI RISE; 10/04/2018 – South Africa MPC Member Says Prefers Single-Point CPI Target; 07/03/2018 – POLISH MPC MEMBER ANCYPAROWICZ SPEAKS IN WARSAW; 22/03/2018 – Bank of England MPC Individual Voting History (Table); 22/03/2018 – Bank of England MPC Comments After March Rate Decision (Text); 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM 1Q CAPEX $748M; 28/03/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO SAYS 3 MPC MEMBERS VOTE FOR UNCHANGED

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity. The insider ROHR JAMES E bought $601,750.

Point72 Asset Management Lp decreased Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) stake by 68,835 shares to 7,600 valued at $964,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Elanco Animal Health Inc stake by 46,121 shares and now owns 297,879 shares. Novo (NYSE:NVO) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Marathon Petroleum has $90 highest and $6500 lowest target. $75.83’s average target is 54.09% above currents $49.21 stock price. Marathon Petroleum had 17 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 10 by Raymond James. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 9 by Raymond James. Cowen & Co downgraded Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) rating on Friday, May 10. Cowen & Co has “Market Perform” rating and $6500 target. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 19 by Raymond James. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 4 report. The stock of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) earned “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Friday, June 21. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of MPC in report on Thursday, May 9 with “Outperform” rating. As per Thursday, May 9, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. On Tuesday, June 25 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Friday, August 2 with “Strong Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj And Banking stated it has 611,284 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Tiverton Asset Ltd owns 0.09% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 35,771 shares. 153,514 were reported by Qs Limited Company. Sg Americas Ltd Company reported 103,762 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Company reported 9,998 shares. Duncker Streett And holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 730 shares. Schroder Mgmt Group Inc invested in 730,725 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Putnam Invests Limited Co reported 414,683 shares. Brandywine Global Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 273 shares. Steinberg Glob Asset Mngmt reported 8,600 shares. Fil holds 0.34% or 3.63M shares. Profit Investment Lc holds 0.77% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 16,890 shares. Moreover, Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Ga Adv has 0.23% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Manufacturers Life The has 712,324 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Greatmark Inv Prtn Inc accumulated 43,895 shares or 0.83% of the stock.

AMETEK, Inc. manufactures electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company has market cap of $19.17 billion. The Company’s Electronic Instruments Group segment offers advanced instruments for the process, power and industrial, and aerospace markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil, gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, and automation markets; instruments for the laboratory equipment, ultraprecision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; and vision systems to inspect surfaces. It has a 24.14 P/E ratio. This segment also provides aircraft and engine sensors, monitoring systems, power instruments, data acquisition units, and fuel and fluid measurement systems for the aerospace industry; power quality monitoring and metering devices, industrial battery chargers, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electrical test equipment, and gas turbine sensors; and dashboard instruments for heavy trucks and other vehicles, as well as timing controls and cooking computers for the food service industry.