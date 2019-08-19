Point72 Asset Management LP Raised Its Position in United Technologies (UTX) by $22.06 Million; Ball (BLL) Market Valuation Rose While Rampart Investment Management Company Lowered Its Stake

Point72 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 40.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp bought 172,351 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 594,098 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.57 million, up from 421,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $126.64. About 1.72 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 10/04/2018 – Avianca Flips The Switch For Passengers With New “Plug And Play” Cabin Lighting Retrofit From UTC Aerospace Systems; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: About $6B of Investment Will Go CapEx Initiatives; 22/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES PRESENTATION CONCLUDES; 22/05/2018 – MAGELLAN AEROSPACE-SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH HAMILTON SUNDSTRAND, TO MAKE COMPLEX MAGNESIUM,ALUMINIUM CASTINGS FOR MILITARY,COMMERCIAL AEROSPACE PLATFORMS; 02/05/2018 – UTX, GE: An A320 of Viva aerobus with problems in Merida. – ! $UTX $GE; 16/05/2018 – Otis Helps Shape San Francisco’s Skyline with Oceanwide Win; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN PINNACLE FOODS INC – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – PIETRO ROSA TBM – SIGNED 10-YEAR, LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH PRATT & WHITNEY; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: UTC set to win EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal; 22/05/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties and Invesco Real Estate Announce Partnership to Own Collection at UTC in La Jolla, Calif

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Ball Corp (BLL) by 20.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc sold 28,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.83% . The institutional investor held 106,721 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.18 million, down from 134,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Ball Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $79.74. About 1.56M shares traded. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 85.28% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 28/03/2018 – CRICKET AUSTRALIA ANNOUNCES 12-MONTH BANS FOR STEVE SMITH AND DAVID WARNER FOR THEIR ROLES IN BALL-TAMPERING SCANDAL IN SOUTH AFRICA – CA STATEMENT; 21/03/2018 – Federal Register: Notice of Receipt of Petition for Decision That Nonconforming Model Year 2013 and 2014 Victory Hammer 8-Ball; 25/05/2018 – Xperon Golf Launches “Xperon VIVID” Matte Colored Golf Ball; 07/03/2018 – Matrix Service Begins Field Construction on Thermal Vacuum Chamber for Ball Aerospace; 05/04/2018 – DICK’S Team Sports HQ Announces A.D. STARR Named the Official Ball Supplier of the Little League® World Series; 03/05/2018 – New York Post: LaVar Ball plots next step: Using forgotten son to sell his league; 16/03/2018 – BEECH-BALL lnvented by lnventHelp lnventor (PIT-628); 26/04/2018 – Ball at Brewers Association Craft Brewers Conference Apr 30; 30/05/2018 – BALL CORP – BALL AEROSPACE CHOSEN TO DEVELOP, BUILD WIDE FIELD INSTRUMENT OPTICAL MECHANICAL ASSEMBLY FOR NASA’S WIDE FIELD INFRARED SURVEY TELESCOPE; 30/05/2018 – SiriusXM to Broadcast Performances from the Annual Governors Ball Music Festival in New York City

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “More information sought from United Tech, Raytheon – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Raytheon reaffirms confidence in United Technologies tie-up – Boston Business Journal” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “United Tech +2.5% after raising outlook for 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “United Technologies: Breaking Down the Breakup – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What United Technologies’ Earnings Mean to Investors – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Limited Liability Corp accumulated 384,985 shares. Stock Yards National Bank And Comm accumulated 11,882 shares. Sequoia Fincl Advsrs Limited Liability Co owns 21,390 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Birch Hill Advisors Lc invested in 154,160 shares or 1.51% of the stock. Donaldson Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.25% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Whitebox Advsr has invested 1.6% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Moreover, First Foundation Advisors has 1.16% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 151,389 shares. Natl Bank Of Hawaii holds 11,735 shares. Ipswich Invest Management holds 0.22% or 5,310 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Management owns 16,816 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Burke And Herbert Fincl Bank And owns 5,846 shares or 0.67% of their US portfolio. B T Capital Mngmt Dba Alpha Capital Mngmt accumulated 21,002 shares. The New York-based M&T National Bank & Trust has invested 0.44% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Hudson Bay Capital Mngmt Lp holds 0.02% or 9,820 shares in its portfolio. 14,886 are held by Piedmont Invest Incorporated.

Point72 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT) by 338,500 shares to 202,430 shares, valued at $1.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merit Med Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 744,383 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,000 shares, and cut its stake in Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA).

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $668.66M and $878.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG) by 4,409 shares to 7,667 shares, valued at $1.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 3,072 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,044 shares, and has risen its stake in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 36 investors sold BLL shares while 173 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 262.22 million shares or 4.96% less from 275.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt owns 1.44 million shares. Ameriprise holds 0.01% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) or 206,596 shares. Hudson Valley Advsr Adv, New York-based fund reported 3,500 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Lc reported 0% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Com has 2,707 shares. Bank & Trust stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Thomas White Intl Ltd holds 0.19% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) or 18,132 shares. Kansas-based Mariner Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Hsbc Public Limited stated it has 0.03% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 0.05% invested in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) for 17,700 shares. Utah Retirement owns 0.07% invested in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) for 62,904 shares. Private Advisor Grp Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) for 6,260 shares. Profund Advisors Ltd Liability reported 0.02% stake. Fragasso Group Inc reported 0.68% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL).

More notable recent Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ball Corp.: Cons Offset The Pros – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Tom Gayner Buys 6 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Spotlight On Ball Corporation’s (NYSE:BLL) Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ball Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.