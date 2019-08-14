Point72 Asset Management LP Raised Its Electronic Arts (EA) Holding by $130.47 Million as Share Price Declined; As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose, Ironwood Investment Counsel Lowered Stake

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 2.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc sold 3,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 131,771 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.54M, down from 135,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $138.6. About 22.27M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/03/2018 – ChannelNet Launches OneClick Financial for Banks and Credit Unions; 05/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: DELAY ON CERTAIN OPS LIMITED TO SOME REGIONS; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Net $7.42B; 23/04/2018 – Microsoft Is Accelerating AI Adoption in Asia-Pacific (Video); 05/05/2018 – MUNGER SAYS INVESTORS SHOULD BE PAYING MORE ATTENTION TO CHINA; SAYS SOME RESIST BECAUSE IT SEEMS TOO DIFFICULT OR TOO FAR AWAY; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Reorganizes to Fuel Cloud and A.I. Businesses; 28/03/2018 – Xplore Rugged Tablets Exclusively Chosen for Paperless Factory Initiative at Top Auto Manufacturer; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q CAPEX TO GROW COMPARED TO 3Q; 01/05/2018 – BALLMER SAYS:NOT AGAINST ANOTHER BIG MSFT BUY, BUT PRICES HIGH; 16/05/2018 – Regina Leader: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad

Point72 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 645.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp bought 1.29M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The hedge fund held 1.49 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $151.61 million, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $92.34. About 2.03 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 20/03/2018 – Drift Racer Vs Gamer: The Ultimate Need For Speed™ Battle; 14/05/2018 – Carmignac Gestion Adds Electronic Arts, Cuts Celgene: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Net $607M; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUISITION CLOSED IN MAY 2018; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $158 FROM $138; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS ACQUIRED GAMEFLY ASSETS; 07/03/2018 – EA and Maxis lnvite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUIRED CLOUD GAMING TECHNOLOGY ASSETS AND PERSONNEL OF A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF GAMEFLY, INC; 23/05/2018 – GameFly Announces Games-by-Mail Subscription Service Remains in Place Following Electronic Arts Announcement; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Point72 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C (Call) (NASDAQ:IART) by 58,393 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $2.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 44,822 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,029 shares, and cut its stake in Immunomedics Inc (NASDAQ:IMMU).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $801.32 million and $254.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 63,631 shares to 168,438 shares, valued at $1.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.