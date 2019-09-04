Point72 Asset Management LP Raised Its Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) Position by $3.03 Million; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shareholder Gladius Capital Management LP Has Cut Holding

Point72 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory Inc (CAKE) by 339% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp bought 63,074 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.15% . The hedge fund held 81,680 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.00M, up from 18,606 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Cheesecake Factory Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $38.7. About 657,401 shares traded. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) has declined 24.69% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CAKE News: 16/05/2018 – Two Cheesecake Factory Employees Are Out After Trump Hat Remarks; 06/03/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Gives Profit And Sales Guidance In Line With Current Expectations — MarketWatch; 21/03/2018 – Watch: DoorDash CEO Tony Xu and Cheesecake Factory President David Gordon talk through the complexity and logistics for DoorDash, especially in working with high-volume restaurants; 02/05/2018 – Contrarius Adds Philip Morris, Exits Cheesecake Factory: 13F; 25/04/2018 – CHEESECAKE FACTORY INC – NOW EXPECTS AS MANY AS FOUR RESTAURANTS TO OPEN INTERNATIONALLY UNDER LICENSING AGREEMENTS IN FISCAL 2018; 25/04/2018 – Cheesecake Factory 1Q Rev $590.7M; 11/05/2018 – CHEESECAKE FACTORY REPORTS SR LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENTS; 16/04/2018 – The Cheesecake Factory Delivers Sweet Tax Day Relief with Free Delivery and a Chance to Win the Cheesecake Factory for One Year; 02/04/2018 – Cheesecake Factory’s CEO: To have happier employees, do these 3 things; 25/04/2018 – CHEESECAKE FACTORY 1Q EPS 56C

Gladius Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 66.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gladius Capital Management Lp sold 147,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 73,826 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.97B, down from 220,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gladius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $286.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $68.56. About 9.85 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON BOARD DIVERSITY MATRIX PUBLICATION; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – ENERGY OUTLOOK ASSUMES 1.3 PCT AVG GROWTH/YEAR IN GAS DEMAND FROM 2016 TO 2040; 13/04/2018 – MA AG: COURT ORDERS EXXON TO TURN OVER DOCUMENTS IN PROBE; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Rev $68.21B; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil Declares Dividend of 82c; 27/04/2018 – EXXON IN TALKS WITH DUTCH GOVT ON GRONINGEN FIELD PHASE OUT; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – FACILITY STARTUP FOR POTENTIAL U.S. GULF COAST PROJECT COULD COME AS EARLY AS 2021; 29/03/2018 – Federal Judge Dismisses Exxon Lawsuit Against Climate-Change Probes; 05/03/2018 – Exxon-led consortium, Spain’s Repsol submit interest in Greek oil and gas tenders; 10/04/2018 – Exxon, Qatar in Talks on U.S. Shale Deal

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Iraq, Exxon still in talks over mega project – Seeking Alpha” on August 11, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Exxon Mobil Stock Is Ready to Start Pumping Again – Investorplace.com” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Exxon Mobil: Surviving The Downturn – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Safe Dividend Stocks for Investors to Buy Right Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon: Expect Additional Bearishness – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Gladius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.61 billion and $1811.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific Corp (Put) by 3,500 shares to 7,900 shares, valued at $1.32B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (Put) by 145,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 669,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (Put).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intersect Cap Ltd Com accumulated 5,538 shares. Alpine Woods Lc owns 12,111 shares. Pettee holds 3.42% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 67,122 shares. Amer Research & Management Co reported 137,786 shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 0.27% or 8,977 shares. Amg Natl Fincl Bank holds 0.03% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 5,683 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.94% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 202,964 shares. Axa stated it has 0.69% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Sheets Smith Wealth Management reported 0.29% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Sit Invest Assocs reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Wills Grp Incorporated invested 2.38% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 2,495 shares. Intrust Bank Na holds 0.62% or 30,047 shares in its portfolio. The Maryland-based Rothschild has invested 0.17% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Cohen Lawrence B owns 2.13% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 37,492 shares.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.81 billion for 18.84 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $203,685 activity. $97,589 worth of stock was bought by MINDEL LAURENCE B on Monday, August 12. CAPPELLO ALEXANDER L bought $5,853 worth of stock.

Point72 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Foods Hldg Corp by 27,926 shares to 854,400 shares, valued at $29.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Evolent Health Inc by 66,575 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,259 shares, and cut its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (Call) (NYSE:CCI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold CAKE shares while 72 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 45.13 million shares or 1.10% less from 45.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody State Bank Trust Division accumulated 93 shares. Hightower Ltd Com invested 0% of its portfolio in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mngmt invested in 0.84% or 2.72M shares. Schroder Invest Mngmt Group Inc owns 530,319 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. D E Shaw Inc owns 19,038 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 22,179 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Co accumulated 35,607 shares. Leuthold Grp Ltd reported 51,829 shares. Voya Investment Limited Co holds 509,770 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Signaturefd Llc owns 384 shares. Millennium Mngmt Llc holds 0.04% or 558,301 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Co accumulated 5,466 shares. Atria Invests Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 5,372 shares. 315,985 are owned by Tyvor Capital Lc. 109,433 were accumulated by Amer International Group.