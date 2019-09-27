Point72 Asset Management LP Position In Graco (GGG) Was Has Lifted; Hs Management Partners Lowered Its Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Position by $9.27 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Hs Management Partners Llc decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 8.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hs Management Partners Llc sold 20,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 213,592 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $97.89 million, down from 233,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hs Management Partners Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $4.07 during the last trading session, reaching $544.28. About 286,195 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Core Net Sales Increasing by a Mid-To-High Single Digit Percentage; 18/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Declares Dividend of $0.86 per Common Share; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees FY EPS $14.95-EPS $15.45; 25/04/2018 – Visualize Paint Colors On Any Wall In Real Time With New Augmented Reality Feature From Sherwin-Williams; 16/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co expected to post earnings of $3.16 a share – Earnings Preview

Point72 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Graco Inc (GGG) by 177.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp bought 39,148 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.95% . The hedge fund held 61,166 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.07 million, up from 22,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Graco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $45.72. About 252,941 shares traded. Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) has risen 5.93% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.93% the S&P500. Some Historical GGG News: 07/05/2018 – Graco Group Meeting Scheduled By Seaport for May. 14; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Graco May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – Graco 1Q Net $85.5M; 25/04/2018 – Graco: Raising Full-Year 2018 Outlook to Mid- To High Single-Digit Organic Sales Growth; 25/04/2018 – GRACO 1Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 41C; 27/03/2018 – Graco Unveils Powerful Electric Fireproofing Pump; 25/04/2018 – GRACO INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.48; 17/04/2018 – Graco Announces Husky & SaniForce 2150e Electrically-Operated Double Diaphragm Pump Lines; 26/03/2018 – New Graco® Uno2Duo™ Stroller Is Designed to Grow with Families, Easily Extends To Accommodate A Second Child; 21/04/2018 – DJ Graco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GGG)

Point72 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $19.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gates Industrial Corpratin P by 101,853 shares to 13,901 shares, valued at $159,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc (NYSE:RYAM) by 287,727 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400 shares, and cut its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EWBC).

Point72 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $19.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gates Industrial Corpratin P by 101,853 shares to 13,901 shares, valued at $159,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc (NYSE:RYAM) by 287,727 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400 shares, and cut its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EWBC).

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.47 EPS, up 13.91% or $0.79 from last year’s $5.68 per share. SHW’s profit will be $596.90 million for 21.03 P/E if the $6.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.57 actual EPS reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2019Q1.