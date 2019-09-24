Point72 Asset Management LP Maintains Stake in Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA); American Express Company (AXP) Stock Rose While Bartlett & Co Upped Its Stake

Point72 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Akebia Therapeutics Inc (AKBA) by 1523.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp bought 1.52 million shares as the company’s stock declined 30.74% . The hedge fund held 1.62M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.86 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Akebia Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $525.38 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $4.42. About 493,585 shares traded. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) has declined 57.85% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.85% the S&P500. Some Historical AKBA News: 03/04/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 09/05/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics 1Q Rev $45.9M; 12/03/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics 4Q Net $12.3M; 12/03/2018 Akebia Therapeutics 4Q Rev $87.3M; 16/05/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 15/05/2018 – Ecor1 Capital Buys New 2.5% Position in Akebia Therapeutics; 12/03/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics 4Q EPS 25c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Akebia Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AKBA); 26/03/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals

Bartlett & Co increased its stake in American Express Company (AXP) by 15.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bartlett & Co bought 7,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 59,273 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.32M, up from 51,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bartlett & Co who had been investing in American Express Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $118.24. About 5.20 million shares traded or 51.14% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 23/03/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: Fitch Downgrades American Express’ Short-Term Deposit Ratings on Criteria Change; 18/04/2018 – American Express pops after hours on first-quarter earnings beat; 18/04/2018 – American Express Push to Bolster Lending Is Paying Off (Correct); 25/05/2018 – American Express Launches Blockchain-Based Rewards Program; 07/03/2018 American Express Joins Chorus Declaring Gender Pay Parity; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.3 PCT AT JAN END; 09/03/2018 – Leveraging FinTech Innovation Proving to be Critically Valuable for Growing Number of Industries; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Small Business Net Write-Off Rate 1.7%; 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $86 FROM $81; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.35, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 29 investors sold AKBA shares while 23 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 82.49 million shares or 2.54% more from 80.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1.15 million are held by Northern Tru. Rafferty Asset Ltd has invested 0.03% in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA). Rhumbline Advisers has 161,199 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Ins Ny has 0% invested in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) for 32,392 shares. Prudential reported 10,017 shares. Shufro Rose And Lc owns 29,091 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Art Limited Liability Company holds 17,353 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 152,461 shares. Vanguard Grp holds 0% or 5.17M shares. Oppenheimer &, New York-based fund reported 12,100 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag has 0% invested in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) for 149,633 shares. Prelude Cap Limited Company owns 1,408 shares. Serv Automobile Association invested 0% in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 122,819 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameritas Prtnrs, a Nebraska-based fund reported 10,148 shares.

Point72 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $19.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 27,960 shares to 1,834 shares, valued at $478,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Epr Pptys (NYSE:EPR) by 9,442 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,100 shares, and cut its stake in Chart Inds Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bancshares Of Stockton invested in 21,445 shares or 1.34% of the stock. Matarin Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.3% or 33,839 shares in its portfolio. 41,487 are held by Rodgers Brothers. Blb&B Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 17,896 shares. Berkshire Hathaway stated it has 8.99% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Berkshire Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp Pa accumulated 10,038 shares. First Fincl In reported 875 shares stake. Bessemer Gru has 1.22M shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Fin Architects holds 0.04% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 1,526 shares. Patten & Patten Tn holds 0.11% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 7,948 shares. Moreover, Williams Jones And Assoc Ltd Co has 0.33% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Stonebridge Management accumulated 4,040 shares. Cornerstone Invest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company has invested 3.79% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Llc holds 0.17% or 8,175 shares in its portfolio. 878,255 were accumulated by Ameriprise Incorporated.

Bartlett & Co, which manages about $3.31B and $2.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Floating Rate Bond (FLOT) by 82,326 shares to 132,004 shares, valued at $6.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novartis Ag (NYSE:NVS) by 190,834 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 257,345 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class (BRKA).