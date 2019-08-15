Point72 Asset Management LP Lowered Its Position in Popular (BPOP) as Valuation Rose; Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Has Upped Its Leggett & Platt (LEG) Holding

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG) by 11.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd bought 7,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.11% . The institutional investor held 76,480 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23 million, up from 68,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Leggett & Platt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.81% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $37.68. About 1.27 million shares traded or 1.88% up from the average. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has declined 7.65% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical LEG News: 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Raises 2018 View To Sales $4.3B-$4.4B; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT SEES FY EPS $2.60 TO $2.60, EST. $2.76; 09/03/2018 Leggett & Platt Volume Rises More Than Triple 20 Day Average; 15/05/2018 – LEGGETT BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 38C FROM 36C, EST. 37C; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC – 2018 EPS GUIDANCE LOWERED TO $2.60 TO $2.80; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.25 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: LEGGETT & PLATT SEES FY EPS $2.60 TO $2.80, EST. $2.76; 19/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – Leggett & Platt Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Leggett Announces Dividend Increase And Annual Meeting Results

Point72 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Popular Inc (BPOP) by 67.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp sold 252,222 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.75% . The hedge fund held 123,478 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.44M, down from 375,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Popular Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $52.14. About 452,771 shares traded. Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) has risen 14.41% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BPOP News: 23/05/2018 – POPULAR INC -BANCO POPULAR ENTERED INTO TERMINATION AGREEMENT WITH FDIC; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q Net $91.3M; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR 1Q EPS CONT OPS 89C, EST. 78C; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Ratings on FirstBank Puerto Rico, OFG Bancorp, Popular Inc; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q EPS 89c; 04/04/2018 Argentina’s Prisma piques Evertec’s interest; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q Net Interest Income $393; 19/04/2018 – Popular Announces Appointment of Betina Castellví as Chief Security Officer; 25/04/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $53; 09/05/2018 – POPULAR INC. OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold LEG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 98.03 million shares or 2.63% less from 100.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dnb Asset Mgmt As accumulated 12,639 shares. Moreover, Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.1% invested in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) for 5,216 shares. Stephens Ar reported 40,399 shares stake. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mngmt holds 5,460 shares. Cibc World Mkts Inc holds 9,218 shares. Morgan Dempsey Capital Mgmt Ltd stated it has 1.22% of its portfolio in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). 62,641 are owned by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability. Mutual Of America Mgmt Lc invested in 17,519 shares. 33,665 are held by Benjamin F Edwards & Company. B & T Management Dba Alpha Management stated it has 1% of its portfolio in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Srb holds 15,833 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Brown Advisory owns 12,951 shares. Umb Bancorporation N A Mo has invested 0.42% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 199,509 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has invested 0% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG).

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $32.64 billion and $10.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 14,330 shares to 40,429 shares, valued at $7.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allergan Plc by 7,891 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 123,739 shares, and cut its stake in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP).

More notable recent Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “UPDATE: Raymond James Downgrades Leggett and Platt (LEG) to Market Perform – StreetInsider.com” on July 24, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy for 2019 – Investorplace.com” published on December 05, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Leggett & Platt Inc. – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Leggett & Platt Completes Acquisition Of Elite Comfort Solutions – PRNewswire” published on January 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Leggett & Platt Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold BPOP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 82.20 million shares or 0.50% less from 82.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Securities Llc stated it has 11,472 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth Advisors reported 0% of its portfolio in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Axa has invested 0.07% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Charles Schwab Investment reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). New York-based Howe Rusling Inc has invested 0% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Guardian Cap Lp stated it has 0.01% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Co accumulated 4,660 shares. Oxbow Advsrs Ltd Co invested 0.09% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Parametrica Mgmt Ltd has 0.82% invested in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Royal Bankshares Of Canada holds 388,606 shares. Stevens Mngmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 24,295 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 34,339 shares. 1.17 million were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase & Co. Suntrust Banks, Georgia-based fund reported 38,259 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP).

Point72 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEMKT:IMO) by 60,200 shares to 350,000 shares, valued at $9.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 108,415 shares in the quarter, for a total of 276,512 shares, and has risen its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:SRPT).

More notable recent Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Reasons Why Popular (BPOP) Is a Great Growth Stock – Nasdaq” published on March 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for August 9th – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for August 12th – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Analysts await Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.64 earnings per share, up 18.84% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.38 per share. BPOP’s profit will be $158.50 million for 7.95 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by Popular, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.